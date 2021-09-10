How to stream Bills vs Steelers
Coming off their most successful season since the Super Bowl runs of the 1990s, the Buffalo Bills and All Pro quarterback Josh Allen welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers to Orchard Park to open the 2021 season. The Bills are widely considered the top challenger to the Kansas City Chiefs’ throne in the AFC. This will be the third straight season where the Bills and Steelers have squared off, with the Bills winning both of the previous matchups on primetime.www.timesunion.com
