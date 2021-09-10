CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Sonja Morgan Confirms ‘RHONY’ Will Have a Reunion, Talks Returning to Filming with Castmates

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0biGt7_0bsLNln100
Sonja Morgan Andrew Werner

Ready to come back. Despite ongoing speculation about the production status of The Real Housewives of New York City, Sonja Morgan confirmed that a season 13 reunion special is officially in the works and detailed how she gears up for the dramatic episodes.

“I don’t really [prepare],” Morgan, 57, exclusively told Us Weekly after her opening night celebration of Sonja In Your City at Asylum NYC on Wednesday, September 8. “I’m improv to the bone. I don’t prepare. Why does anyone prepare? I mean the girls are probably preparing, like, what shoes they’re going to wear. You know, I’ve walked up to the reunion and forgot my shoes and I bought them at Aldo, so I don’t really prepare. I know my makeup people get a little freaked out, but I just show up with no pedicure, no manicure.”

The Bravo personality also recalled one previous special where her former costar Jill Zarin told her, “Oh my God, Sonja, you have to do your nails at least for the reunion!”

“You know Jill,” the fashion designer said. “Jill was horrified I didn’t have a pedicure and manicure for the reunion!”

The RHONY star, who recently opened her Sonja In Your City cabaret show, revealed that her fellow New York-based Housewives will see the performance when filming resumes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uDLkN_0bsLNln100
Sonja Morgan Andrew Werner

“When we get back together to film season 14, then they’ll see the show,” Morgan noted. “I don’t want to ask them to come to see the show now when they’re going to come see it anyway. I’ve been to Luann [de Lessep]’s show, what, three times? It’s like OK, did that.”

Before filming resumes for the 14th season, fans have speculated over which reality stars could return to the franchise. Amid the ongoing reports, the New York native dished that she’s not “adverse to anyone coming back.”

“We definitely need more girls because we only have five,” the Man in the Attic actress said. “So that’s it, I would want anyone back. I liked working with everybody and I think the show is fantastic and here’s hoping to Tinsley [Mortimer] coming back, Jill, oh, Dorinda [Medley], of course, would be great. Anyone! I’m best friends with Dorinda, I’m very close to Jill and I love Tinsley even though we fight like sisters.”

Morgan noted she last saw her fellow NYC Housewives during filming for season 13 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Well, we see each other for five months straight when we film,” Morgan said. “This last season with the lockdown, we filmed longer than five months so we had a lot of time together and it was just the five of us and we could only be 10 in a room. So now everyone’s just all over the place.”

Multiple sources previously confirmed to Us Weekly in July that filming for the reunion special had been pushed back. While there had been no finalized date at the time, production was looking at a September schedule to shoot.

“They were looking forward to wrapping the show in August,” an insider exclusively told Us at the time. “It takes a lot of mental preparation to go into the reunion. They always film the reunion in August and usually start filming the new season in the fall. They don’t have a scheduled date for the new season.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

Listen to Getting Real with the Housewives, your one-stop destination for Housewives news and exclusive interviews

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Us Weekly

‘27 Dresses’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Katherine Heigl, James Marsden and More

Always a bridesmaid! 27 Dresses captivated audiences in 2008 with its rom-com story line, empowering female lead and variety of ugly bridesmaid gowns. The romantic story of Jane (Katherine Heigl) being obsessed with weddings — while pining over her boss George (Edward Burns) — is a tale as old as time. While Jane falls victim to planning her sister Tess’ (Malin Akerman) nuptials to George during the movie, she ultimately realizes that being a bridesmaid isn’t that terrible.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Us Weekly

‘Ozark’ Cast: What Jason Bateman, Julia Garner and More Stars Look Like Off Screen

Talk about TV transformations! Jason Bateman and the cast of Ozark look quite different outside the confines of the Netflix drama. The Emmy-nominated series debuted in July 2017 and became a hit for the streaming platform. Bateman (Martin Byrde), Laura Linney (Wendy Byrde), Julia Garner (Ruth Langmore), Sofia Hublitz (Charlotte Byrde), Skylar Gaertner (Jonah Byrde), Lisa Emery (Darlene Snell), Charlie Tahan (Wyatt Langmore) and Tom Pelphrey (Ben Davis) star in the show, which follows a family of money launderers after their move to the Ozarks.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies#Attic
Us Weekly

Derek Hough: 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me (‘I Snuck Into John Mayer’s Dressing Room’)

Dancing king! Derek Hough fans know he’s a six-time Dancing With the Stars champion, but they don’t know everything about the entertainer. Before Hough, 36, was wowing audiences with his killer dance moves on TV, he was impressing the royals, he exclusively tells Us Weekly. The Utah-born performer moved to London before his teenage years, and his first stage role was at Windsor Castle, the future site of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s wedding.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Pregnant Olivia Munn Shows Baby Bump While Cuddling With Dogs: Photo

Dog days! Olivia Munn gave a glimpse of her growing baby bump while spending time with her pooches on Friday, September 17. “SO excited to be partnering with @Petco to spread the word about the importance of pet mental health,” the actress, 41, captioned an Instagram photo of herself holding Frankie and Chance. The Oklahoma native’s budding belly could be seen in a black outfit. “Our routines are changing and our pets need us. I took Petco’s free Well-Adjusted Dog seminar to help prepare my pups for these changes and encourage all pet parents to do the same. Frankie & Chance have helped me get through difficult times and now I’m doing the same for them.”
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s Teenage Daughters: Family Album, Parenting Quotes and More

Trying to coparenting their kids. Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen split in 2005 and have been working to raise daughters Sami and Lola together ever since. Sami arrived in 2004 while the actress was married to the Two and a Half Men alum. Lola was born in 2005 after her parents had called it quits. Richards went on to adopt daughter Eloise in 2011, marrying Aaron Phypers seven years later.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Tarek El Moussa Thinks Ex Christina Haack Will Wed Again, Weighs In on Joshua Hall Engagement Rumors

Are those wedding bells we hear? Tarek El Moussa predicts ex-wife Christina Haack will get married again — and possibly, soon. While the realtor, 40, couldn’t confirm whether or not his former Flip or Flop co-star, 38, is engaged to new boyfriend Joshua Hall, he points to a recent photo of Haack wearing a large diamond ring as all the proof fans might need to verify her relationship status.
SOCCER
Us Weekly

Ant Anstead Shares Romantic Selfie With Renee Zellweger After 3 Months of Dating

Totally smitten! Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead proved they are still going strong with a sweet selfie. The Wheelers Dealers alum, 42, shared a black-and-white photo of him and the Oscar winner, 52, on Wednesday, September 15. She beamed as she wrapped her arms around him and pressed their faces close together. He let the shot speak for itself, posting it without a caption.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy