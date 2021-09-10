CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiger Woods Is Recovering From Injuries, According to Ryder Cup's Steve Stricker

Cover picture for the articleTiger Woods is on the road to recovery and is making headway, after being involved in a critical car crash on February 23 in Southern California. Tiger Woods is recuperating from serious leg trauma with open fractures in his right leg’s upper and lower portions and other damage to his foot and ankle, which needed screws and pins to be implemented. On September 8, Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker spoke on SiriusXM Radio and expressed that Woods’ is very positive during his rehab development.

