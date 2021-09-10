Tiger Woods Is Recovering From Injuries, According to Ryder Cup's Steve Stricker

Patrick Reed first liked tweets that did not like Steve Stricker. Then Reed did not like his likes. Welcome to Ryder Cup drama in the age of 280 characters or less. It began Wednesday morning, when Stricker did not select Reed as one of his six captain’s picks for this year’s Ryder Cup. From there came the social media scrutiny. And Reed, or whoever operates his account, hunted down tweets that disparaged Stricker’s decision and “liked” them.

GOLF ・ 7 DAYS AGO