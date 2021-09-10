Flood Advisory issued for Aguada, Moca, San Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 21:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Calhoun; Lafayette; Yalobusha FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WESTERN CALHOUN, SOUTHWESTERN LAFAYETTE AND EASTERN YALOBUSHA COUNTIES At 935 PM CDT, Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen over the last couple of hours. Showers and thunderstorms are diminishing and additional rainfall amounts should be less than 0.5 inches. However, runoff will continue after the rain stops. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Water Valley, Paris, Springdale, Taylor, Big Creek, Pine Valley, Skuna, Benwood, Tyson, Spearman, Bounds and Retreat. County Road 391 and Highway 328 near County Road 387 are flooded. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

CALHOUN COUNTY, MS ・ 11 HOURS AGO