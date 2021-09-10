CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flood Advisory issued for Aguada, Moca, San Sebastian by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-10 14:57:00 Expires: 2021-09-10 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Aguada; Moca; San Sebastian The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Flood Advisory for Aguada in Puerto Rico Moca in Puerto Rico San Sebastian in Puerto Rico * Until 530 PM AST. * At 217 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Cannon, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, De Kalb, Dickson, Fentress by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-19 02:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Cannon; Clay; Coffee; Cumberland; De Kalb; Dickson; Fentress; Grundy; Houston; Humphreys; Jackson; Macon; Montgomery; Overton; Pickett; Putnam; Smith; Stewart; Trousdale; Van Buren; Warren; White FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Nashville has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following areas, Cannon, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, De Kalb, Dickson, Fentress, Grundy, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Macon, Montgomery, Overton, Pickett, Putnam, Smith, Stewart, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren and White. * Through Monday evening. * Numerous showers and thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rain are expected again today, with a break in the rain tonight before more rain falls on Monday. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches with localized amounts of 4 to 6 inches are anticipated, which may lead to flash flooding.
CANNON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 21:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jackson FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 845 PM CDT/945 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN HENRY, EASTERN HOUSTON, JACKSON AND NORTHWESTERN EARLY COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 19:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-18 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR LAKE TAHOE Winds are falling below advisory levels and should continue to decrease overnight. Occasional strong gusts will remain possible through Sunday morning as a low-pressure systems moves across the Sierra into the Great Basin.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Lafayette, Yalobusha by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 22:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calhoun; Lafayette; Yalobusha FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WESTERN CALHOUN, SOUTHWESTERN LAFAYETTE AND EASTERN YALOBUSHA COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT Monday for portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 21:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-18 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yavapai FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GRANITE CREEK NEAR PRESCOTT IN YAVAPAI COUNTY Granite Creek is still expected to have elevated flow over the next few hours, but flood waters will continue to retreat as water levels drop. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for West Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-19 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: West Cameron A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Cameron Parish through 915 PM CDT At 827 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southeast of West Orange, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Sabine National Wildlife and Hackberry. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CAMERON PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 20:46:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-18 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Granite Creek and other drainages in Prescott in Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 1000 PM MST. * At 840 PM MST, the warning has been extended another hour due to continued elevated flows in Granite Creek being observed on river gages producing minor flooding. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. SOURCE...Gage reported. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Prescott, Prescott Airport and Downtown Prescott. This includes the following highways State Route 69 between mile markers 295 and 296. State Route 89 between mile markers 312 and 320. State Route 89A between mile markers 318 and 319. This includes the following creeks, washes and rivers Granite Creek, Miller Creek, Bottleneck Wash, Willow Creek. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 06:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUADALUPE PASS * WHAT...Northeast winds 40 to 50 mph. * WHERE...Guadalupe Pass in Texas. * WHEN...From late Monday night through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CULBERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-19 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-19 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Virginia Beach BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...High risk of dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Virginia, the Atlantic Beaches of Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, the Atlantic Beaches of Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-19 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-19 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Eastern Currituck BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...High risk of dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Virginia, the Atlantic Beaches of Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, the Atlantic Beaches of Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dougherty, Lee, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 21:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-19 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Dougherty; Lee; Terrell The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flood Advisory for Dougherty County in southwestern Georgia Southwestern Lee County in southwestern Georgia Southeastern Terrell County in southwestern Georgia * Until 1230 AM EDT. * At 931 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in the last 1 Hour. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Albany, Putney, East Albany, Turner City, Marine Corps Logistics Base, Walker, Lockett Crossing, Southwest Ga Regional A/P, South Albany, Palmyra, Radium Springs, Forrester, Williamsburg, Armena, Ducker and Pecan City.
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dougherty, Lee, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 21:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-19 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Dougherty; Lee; Terrell The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flood Advisory for Dougherty County in southwestern Georgia Southwestern Lee County in southwestern Georgia Southeastern Terrell County in southwestern Georgia * Until 1230 AM EDT. * At 931 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in the last 1 Hour. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Albany, Putney, East Albany, Turner City, Marine Corps Logistics Base, Walker, Lockett Crossing, Southwest Ga Regional A/P, South Albany, Palmyra, Radium Springs, Forrester, Williamsburg, Armena, Ducker and Pecan City.
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 20:46:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-18 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Granite Creek and other drainages in Prescott in Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 1000 PM MST. * At 840 PM MST, the warning has been extended another hour due to continued elevated flows in Granite Creek being observed on river gages producing minor flooding. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. SOURCE...Gage reported. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Prescott, Prescott Airport and Downtown Prescott. This includes the following highways State Route 69 between mile markers 295 and 296. State Route 89 between mile markers 312 and 320. State Route 89A between mile markers 318 and 319. This includes the following creeks, washes and rivers Granite Creek, Miller Creek, Bottleneck Wash, Willow Creek. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Latimer, Le Flore, Pushmataha by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 21:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Latimer; Le Flore; Pushmataha A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Pushmataha, south central Latimer and southwestern Le Flore Counties through 1000 PM CDT At 931 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 4 miles southeast of Talihina, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Talihina... Albion Kiamichi... Whitesboro Honobia MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
LATIMER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Boise Mountains, Lower Treasure Valley, Owyhee Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 19:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-18 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boise Mountains; Lower Treasure Valley; Owyhee Mountains; Upper Treasure Valley; Upper Weiser River; West Central Mountains WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MDT /7 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING Wind across the area has weakened this evening, allowing the Wind Advisory to expire. Widespread strong winds are no longer expected, though periods of gusty winds will remain possible tonight.
ADA COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Alachua by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 22:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-19 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Alachua The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Flood Warning for Central Alachua County in northern Florida * Until 130 AM EDT. * At 1017 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow moving showers and thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Gainesville, Alachua, University Of Florida, Gainesville Airport, Newnans Lake, Waldo and Grove Park. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Lafayette, Yalobusha by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 21:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Calhoun; Lafayette; Yalobusha FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WESTERN CALHOUN, SOUTHWESTERN LAFAYETTE AND EASTERN YALOBUSHA COUNTIES At 935 PM CDT, Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen over the last couple of hours. Showers and thunderstorms are diminishing and additional rainfall amounts should be less than 0.5 inches. However, runoff will continue after the rain stops. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Water Valley, Paris, Springdale, Taylor, Big Creek, Pine Valley, Skuna, Benwood, Tyson, Spearman, Bounds and Retreat. County Road 391 and Highway 328 near County Road 387 are flooded. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Turner, Worth by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 22:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-19 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Turner; Worth The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flood Advisory for Western Turner County in south central Georgia Northeastern Worth County in south central Georgia * Until 145 AM EDT. * At 1043 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in the last 1 Hour. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Ashburn, Worth, Terrell, Sycamore, Warwick, Hobby, Coverdale, Shingler, Doles, Dakota and Sibley.
TURNER COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 20:46:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-18 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Granite Creek and other drainages in Prescott in Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 1000 PM MST. * At 840 PM MST, the warning has been extended another hour due to continued elevated flows in Granite Creek being observed on river gages producing minor flooding. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. SOURCE...Gage reported. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Prescott, Prescott Airport and Downtown Prescott. This includes the following highways State Route 69 between mile markers 295 and 296. State Route 89 between mile markers 312 and 320. State Route 89A between mile markers 318 and 319. This includes the following creeks, washes and rivers Granite Creek, Miller Creek, Bottleneck Wash, Willow Creek. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northern Penobscot, Southeast Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-20 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northern Penobscot; Southeast Aroostook FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 7 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the lower to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northeast Aroostook, Northern Penobscot and Southeast Aroostook Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 7 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME

