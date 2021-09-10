Flood Advisory issued for Aguada, Moca, San Sebastian by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-10 14:57:00 Expires: 2021-09-10 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Aguada; Moca; San Sebastian The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Flood Advisory for Aguada in Puerto Rico Moca in Puerto Rico San Sebastian in Puerto Rico * Until 530 PM AST. * At 217 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.alerts.weather.gov
