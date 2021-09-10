CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body parts found in 2 suitcases lead to man’s guilty plea, Colorado officials say

By Summer Lin
Lexington Herald-Leader
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man pleaded guilty after body parts were found in suitcases with his name on it, according to Colorado officials. Benjamin Satterthwaite, 29, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Joshua Lockard, 33, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said in a news release Thursday. Satterthwaite is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 12 and faces between 25 and30 years in the Department of Corrections, officials said.

anne Donovan
7d ago

note to self: after killing and dismembering someone do not dispose of the body in a suitcase, or anything else, WITH YOUR NAME ON IT!!!🙄

Jennifer Alexander
8d ago

I mean and I could just be living under a rock but that's a last name that's very uncommon I'm almost 40 and I've never heard it! and you've got body parts in a bag with it that name on there it's like he was screaming somebody please catch me I need help!! cuckoo

MJ Vickers
7d ago

So 25-30 years, not life w/out parole? He'll be in his 50's when he gets out! He confessed! And we wonder why crimes continue to rise! 🤦‍♀️

