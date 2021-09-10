CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. DeWine calls Biden’s vaccine mandate ‘a mistake’

By Jen Steer
WOWK
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine reacted to President Joe Biden’s newly-announced COVID-19 vaccine mandate on Friday. Biden revealed his sweeping plan to increase vaccinations and decrease hospitalizations from the virus on Thursday. It requires businesses with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccines or regular testing. Workers in health care and education that receive federal funds must be vaccinated, as well as all federal employees and contractors. The plan affects about 80 million Americans.

