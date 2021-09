Virginia men’s soccer lost its first game of the season Monday night against Maryland. The Cavaliers (2-1-0, 0-0-0 ACC) faced off against the Terrapins (4-0-0, 0-0-0 Big Ten) at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. for the third annual “Battle for the DMV” match. Despite jumping out to an early lead, the Cavaliers were unable to pull off the upset victory after a strong second half by Maryland.