Some of the most iconic 9/11 news coverage is lost. Blame Adobe Flash

Everyone watched, horrified, as planes crashed, towers burned, and the illusion so many had that the United States was invincible was brutally and tragically shattered on 9/11. The photos from that day are indelible, the result of dozens of photographers running toward carnage and chaos to document a pivotal point in history. They are still shocking and important, as they helped shape the narrative of the past two decades. We spoke with 15 photographers and editors about what it was like to cover the deadliest terrorist attack in US history and what their images mean now.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO