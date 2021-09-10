CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some of the most iconic 9/11 news coverage is lost. Blame Adobe Flash

By By Clare Duffy, Kerry Flynn, CNN Business
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJournalism is often considered the first draft of history, but what happens when that draft is written on a software program that becomes obsolete?. Adobe ending support for Flash — its once ubiquitous multimedia content player — last year meant that some of the news coverage of the September 11th attacks and other major events from the early days of online journalism are no longer accessible. For example, The Washington Post and ABC News both have broken experiences within their September 11th coverage, viewable in the Internet Archive. CNN's online coverage of September 11th also has been impacted by the end of Flash.

