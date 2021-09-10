CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

UCI study looks to improve jail inmate outcomes upon release

By William D'Urso
spectrumnews1.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIRVINE, Calif. — Beth Cauffman is looking for a better way. The University of California, Irvine, researcher and professor is studying inmates and what kinds of skills can help them succeed once they depart jail. Armed with a $1.5 million grant from the National Institute of Justice, Cauffman's study focuses...

