CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
indyweeknc

After Four Years in Athens, Slingshot Festival Finds a New Home in Durham

By Sarah Edwards
indyweeknc
indyweeknc
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Between 2013 and 2016, Slingshot Festival filled the streets of Athens, Georgia, with its three-pronged approach of music, visual arts, and technology, bringing in high-profile performers like James Murphy of LCD Sound System, Tinariwen, Angel Olsen, and Crystal Castles, alongside dozens of sound artists and local artists who work in other mediums.

indyweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
indyweeknc

Puppy Kindergarten Started this Week at Duke's Canine Cognition Center

In a season dominated by uncertainties, Duke University welcomed five of the cutest puppies who will spend their lives in service to others this week. As Duke University puppy research reporter Gregory Phillips so aptly put it in a report in Duke Today, the lab pups, named Fearless, Dunn, Ethel, Gilda, and Gloria, “sat, and stood, and lay down for their class portrait Wednesday.”
PETS
indyweeknc

Endorsements 2021: Durham Mayor and City Council Primary

Welcome to our first slate of endorsements for the 2021 local election cycle. Early voting for Durham’s primary municipal election begins this week, and we want to bring you the resources you need to head to the polls well-informed. To make our endorsements in these races, we relied heavily on our own reporting from the past year. We also considered messages from Durham residents and community members, endorsements from local leaders and PACs, read candidate questionnaires submitted to us and other outlets, and decided, as a staff, who we truly believe will be the best representatives to lead the Bull City over the course of the next two- or four-year terms.
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Electronic Music#Music Technology#Art#Dj#Slingshot Festival#Lcd Sound System#Ph D#The University Of Georgia#Southern#Fruit#Cybotron#Infiniti#Colombian#Oak City Slums#Indy Press Club#Triangle#Twitter
indyweeknc

‘Steadman’s Wake’ Shows Why the Connells Have Been One of the Most Successful and Enduring Local Indie-Rock Bands

The Connells: Steadman’s Wak | Black Park/Missing Piece Records; Sep. 24. Luckily, there are legions of fans who like The Connells much better than Mike Connell does. The founding songwriter and guitarist of the immortal Raleigh indie rock band is disarmingly self-deprecating, to a degree that would be suspect, were it not for his apparent total lack of bitterness. His line of patter is as distinctly Southern as his music, though it also conveys the genuine humility of an un-entitled artist who, despite having scaled enviable commercial heights, is still just so happy to be here.
indyweeknc

Durham Will Likely Make History this Year by Electing Its First Black or Latina Woman as Mayor

When Durham Mayor Steve Schewel announced in late May that he would not run for re-election, he said he wanted to spend time with his not-yet-born granddaughter. After decades of public service, the mayor said he looked forward to new adventures. But for some political observers, Schewel’s decision looked like an attempt to make room for the candidacy of pioneering judge and lifelong Durham resident Elaine O’Neal, who announced she was running in late January.
DURHAM, NC
indyweeknc

‘The Last First Kiss’ Traces the Contours of Lost Love, Faulty Memory, and Last Chances

A vacation home on the North Carolina coast is the setting for Walter Bennett’s contemplative second work of fiction, The Last First Kiss. The novel’s protagonist, Ace Sinclair, is in his mid-70s and retired from law practice in Raleigh. His wife died about ten years ago. As the book begins, Ace and his high school sweetheart, J’nelle Reade, are back in touch—and she’s coming for a visit. The book unfolds over the course of four days.
RALEIGH, NC
indyweeknc

AJ Williams, Durham City Council

Occupation & employer: Ideation Labs Director, Southern Vision Alliance. 1) Given the direction of Durham government, would you say things are on the right course? If not, for what specific changes will you advocate if elected?. Durham City Council must be nimble and creative to adapt to the significant changes...
DURHAM, NC
indyweeknc

Find Your Kindred Spirit at Young Hearts Distilling

Until recently, the space at 225 South Wilmington Street played host to craft beer destinations. With Young Hearts Distilling, opened in late August by the team behind Trophy Brewing Company, a new beverage category is on display—craft distilled spirits—alongside a menu of refined new American cuisine. The latest addition to...
RALEIGH, NC
indyweeknc

Javiera Caballero, Durham Mayor

Name as it appears on the ballot: Javiera Caballero. Party affiliation: Non-partisan race, registered Democrat. 1) Given the direction of Durham government, would you say things are on the right course? If not, for what specific changes will you advocate if elected?. I believe we are on the right track,...
indyweeknc

Marion Johnson, Durham City Council

Name as it appears on the ballot: Marion T. Johnson. Occupation & employer: Senior Consultant, Frontline Solutions. 1) Given the direction of Durham government, would you say things are on the right course? If not, for what specific changes will you advocate if elected?. I am excited to see Durham...
DURHAM, NC
indyweeknc

Mark-Anthony Middleton, Durham City Council

Occupation: Pastor, Radio Talk Show Host, Durham City Council Member Ward 2. 1) Given the direction of Durham government, would you say things are on the right course? If not, for what specific changes will you advocate if elected?. I have often unoriginally characterized Durham’s status as a “Tale of...
indyweeknc

DeDreana Freeman, Durham City Council

Name as it appears on the ballot: DeDreana Freeman. Occupation & employer: Non-profit Administrator, Durham Children’s Initiative (DCI) 1) Given the direction of Durham government, would you say things are on the right course? If not, for what specific changes will you advocate if elected?. Overall, we are headed in...
DURHAM, NC
indyweeknc

Sabrina "Bree" Davis, Durham Mayor

Name as it appears on the ballot: Sabrina “Bree” Davis. Party Affiliation: Republican (Centrist) Occupation & employer: Social Entrepreneur, Researcher UNC Chapel Hill (School of Medicine) Years lived in Durham: 12 (October 1st, 2009) 1. Given the direction of Durham government, would you say things are on the right course?...
DURHAM, NC
indyweeknc

Three Things to Do in the Triangle This Weekend

It's shaping up to be a beautiful weekend, with sunny, cooler weather and, finally, a break in the humidity. There's plenty of fun to be had, including at Hopscotch and college football games, but there's also a somberness in the air: it's the 20th anniversary of 9/11 this Saturday. Whether you choose to observe this solemn occasion at one of several planned events across the Triangle, or whether you're looking to unwind, there's lots to do locally this weekend.
LIFESTYLE
indyweeknc

Elections 2021

You know what they say: every year is an election year, and that’s absolutely true here in the Triangle. This season features municipal elections in Durham, Orange, and Wake counties and, over the next couple of weeks, we will strive to bring you as much coverage as possible to keep you well informed as you make your decisions at the polls. For races that take place in our coverage areas—that is, in the city of Durham and the towns of Chapel Hill, Carrboro, and Hillsborough—we will make endorsements after carefully vetting municipal issues, and the candidates best suited to address them, as a staff. For Wake County municipalities, though we actively cover Raleigh and occasionally Cary (which won’t hold municipal elections until next fall), we won’t make endorsements but will offer questionnaires to all candidates running for office in Wake’s 11 municipalities that are holding elections. If you would like to see reporting on any particular races, or specific elections issues, in Wake, Orange, or Durham, please get in touch. And bookmark this page—we'll add to it continuously over the next several weeks as the races heat up.
DURHAM, NC
indyweeknc

Raleigh's Downtown Looks Like It's Recovering from COVID-19

Downtown Raleigh seems to be recovering from the economic ravages of the coronavirus pandemic. That's according to Bill King, the CEO and President of the Downtown Raleigh Alliance, a nonprofit that advocates for businesses and residents located in the downtown area, at a State of Downtown presentation at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts this afternoon.
RALEIGH, NC
indyweeknc

15 Minutes: Jenn Peeler Truman

You seem to do a little bit of everything in the world of #ralpol—from being a City Council shortlist candidate for the District D appointment, to more recently being appointed to the Raleigh Transit Authority. I usually describe my involvement in Raleigh politics as choosing to have an opinion and...
RALEIGH, NC
indyweeknc

indyweeknc

NC
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
888K+
Views
ABOUT

News, culture & commentary for Raleigh, Cary, Durham & Chapel Hill

 https://indyweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy