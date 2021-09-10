CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Park, IA

Trials In Lake Park Murder Case Have Been Postponed

kiwaradio.com
 8 days ago

Spirit Lake, Iowa — The start of a trial for two people accused in the murder of a Lake Park woman late last year has been postponed. According to online court records, Judge Shayne Mayer granted a continuance earlier this week, effectively postponing the trial of Allison Decker and Justice Berntson to October 19th. That trial had originally been scheduled to begin September 21st in Dickinson County District Court in Spirit Lake.

kiwaradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Spirit Lake, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Lake Park, IA
County
Dickinson County, IA
Dickinson County, IA
Government
Spirit Lake, IA
Crime & Safety
Dickinson County, IA
Crime & Safety
Lake Park, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Government
City
Spirit Lake, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder

Comments / 0

Community Policy