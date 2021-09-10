Trials In Lake Park Murder Case Have Been Postponed
Spirit Lake, Iowa — The start of a trial for two people accused in the murder of a Lake Park woman late last year has been postponed. According to online court records, Judge Shayne Mayer granted a continuance earlier this week, effectively postponing the trial of Allison Decker and Justice Berntson to October 19th. That trial had originally been scheduled to begin September 21st in Dickinson County District Court in Spirit Lake.kiwaradio.com
Comments / 0