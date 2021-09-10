CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive: Diversified Energy Company at The Oil & Gas Conference

Diversified Energy Company is an independent energy company focused on acquiring and enhancing primarily natural gas producing assets and related midstream infrastructure in the US onshore, with current operations in the Appalachia Basin and the central US states of Louisiana and Texas.

Current-Argus

Company grows oil and gas water assets in Permian Basin, research suggests use to water crops

An oil and gas water treatment company purchased produced water infrastructure from Colgate Energy bought from Occidental Petroleum last month. Houston-based WaterBridge Holdings announced the deal Sept. 10 that saw the company enter a 15-year produced water management agreement for all of oil producer Colgate’s acreage in the Delaware Basin on the Texas side of the shale play in Reeves and Ward counties.
CARLSBAD, NM
Arkansas Online

Oil and gas report

COLUMBIA -- Four R. Operating Co. for Franks 1 in the Dorcheat Macedonia field, to TVD: 5,300 ft., MD: 5.300 ft., SHL: 1,600 ft. FWL & 900 ft. FNL. 18-18S-21W. UNION -- Sinclair Operating Co., in Cypress Creek field , to TVD: 6,000 ft., MD: 6,000 ft. SHL 1,600 ft. FSL &380 ft. FWL. 9-17S-13W.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Americans brace for utility bill sticker shock

Americans are bracing for gas and utility bills that will likely be sharply higher as a perfect storm hits the United States. Severe weather from Hurricane Ida and Tropical storm Nicholas are complicating an already watered-down U.S. energy policy that will leave consumers footing a bigger bill to drive and stay warm or cool.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MyChesCo

Hill International to Participate in D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Hill International, Inc. (NYSE: HIL) announced recently that CEO Raouf Ghali and CFO Todd Weintraub will host one-on-one meetings with investors at the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Hill International, with more than 2,900 professionals in 70 offices...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MarketWatch

Oil futures settle lower, but gain over 3% for the week

Oil futures fell on Friday, with U.S. prices easing back from their highest level since late July. The day's selloff is "mostly attributable to profit taking following the run up earlier in the week," said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at IHS Markit. The crude-oil market surged after the weekly U.S. inventory report Wednesday showed another crude stock draw, as less than 30% of U.S. offshore production in the Gulf of Mexico remains sidelined due to the impacts of Tropical Storm Nicholas and Hurricane Ida, he said. "However, the outlook for global demand growth is diminishing due to the spread of the delta variant." West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery fell 64 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $71.97 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices settled at $72.61 on Thursday, unchanged from Wednesday when they ended at the highest since July 30. For the week, prices still gained 3.2%, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
oilandgas360.com

Oil set for fourth weekly gain with high energy prices in focus

(Bloomberg) –Oil headed for a fourth weekly gain supported by signs of a tighter market and a wider rally in energy prices. West Texas Intermediate, which dipped on Friday, has still climbed about 4% this week. Investors have been tracking strong rallies in other energy commodities, especially natural gas, which has surged by about 45% so far this quarter and spurred the prospect of fuel switching. The U.S. benchmark has also advanced as crude and gasoline stockpiles in the country registered further declines.
TRAFFIC
oilandgas360.com

Exclusive: Milestone Environmental Services at The Oil & Gas Conference

Milestone helps you see energy waste in a new light. We are your carbon sequestration partner, providing new paths to attain your net-zero goals. With Milestone, you can turn your energy waste into an opportunity to run your operation more efficiently and more responsibly. A clear win-win.
ENVIRONMENT
MarketWatch

Natural-gas prices extend losses as EIA reports a weekly supply climb of 83 billion cubic feet

Natural-gas futures extended earlier declines on Thursday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 83 billion cubic feet for the week ended Sept. 10. That was a bit larger than the average increase of 79 billion cubic feet forecast by IHS Markit. Total stocks now stand at 3.006 trillion cubic feet, down 595 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 231 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, October natural gas was down 17.6 cents, or 3.2%, at $5.284 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $5.299 shortly before the data.
TRAFFIC
oilandgas360.com

Exclusive: Empire Petroleum Corporation at The Oil & Gas Conference

Empire Petroleum Corporation is a hybrid oil and natural gas producer with both conventional and horizontal production. The company owns and operates long life, low operational cost, mature, producing assets in the Permian Basin, Bakken and central Gulf Coast region, in the states of Texas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Montana and Louisiana.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bostonnews.net

Oil and Gas Drill Bit Market Annual Sales, Companies, Size, SWOT, PEST & Porter's Analysis For 2020-2028

Reports and Data has published a new study on the Global Oil and Gas Drill Bit Market comprising of exclusive insights, growth prospects, market size and share estimation, and opportunities. Global Oil and Gas Drill Bit Market report is a comprehensive and top-notch market report which offers the professionals and businesses critical insights into the market and industry. The research study on the Oil and Gas Drill Bit market provides a complete overview of the product portfolio, value chain analysis, revenue contribution, profit margins, and other major factors. The report includes insights offered by industry experts, professions, and research analysts.
INDUSTRY
futuresmag.com

Oil And Natural Gas Prices Are Soaring

There’s so much news, most of it bullish for the oil and gas markets— it's hard to keep up, but we’ll give it our best effort. Oil and natural gas prices are soaring and things are getting so dramatic that even Goldman Sachs has joined our call for consumers of natural gas to buy protection. In other words, Goldman Sachs is seeing what we've been saying for months, that we have a potential structural shortage of natural gas going into winter. Unless energy and shale producers can dramatically increase production, this global deficit of natural gas could become a major issue this winter.
TRAFFIC
oilandgas360.com

Exclusive: Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) Panel at The Oil & Gas Conference

Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) Panel with Bloomberg, Sparq Natural Gas, The Coalition for Renewable Natural Gas, The Landfill Group. Jade Patterson is an analyst on BloombergNEF's Americas gas research team, focused on short term...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Tennessee Lookout

Bredesen company brings renewable energy to small companies

Following a groundbreaking ceremony held earlier in September, solar startup Clearloop is set to bring economic and workforce development to Jackson, TN. The new project, co-founded by former governor Phil Bredesen, offers companies the chance to invest in renewable energy and offset their carbon footprint. Because there’s no minimum investment, Clearloop gives smaller companies and […] The post Bredesen company brings renewable energy to small companies appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
oilandgas360.com

European gas price rally continues on U.S. LNG export, UK power issues

(Bloomberg) –Natural gas prices in Europe continued their record-breaking run as uncertainties about supply security this winter worsen. Power prices also surged to a new high amid after a disruption on a power link with France. The latest concern for the European market is tropical Depression Nicholas, which threatens to...
TRAFFIC
offshore-technology.com

Top 10 highest-earning oil and gas companies in 2021

The highest-earning oil and gas companies lost billions in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic. A trade war and massive slump in demand led the price of crude oil to fall and many wells to become unprofitable. In 2021, revenues have started recovering, but practices have changed to work with...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
oilandgas360.com

Exclusive: Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Panel at The Oil & Gas Conference

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Panel with ENGAGE, Project Canary, SASB. ENGAGE digitalizes the financial transaction processes end-to-end generating real-time business intelligence at scale. Project Canary delivers trusted and reliable, independent Energy ESG data....
ENVIRONMENT

