Yankees join forgettable Texas Rangers team in unfortunate MLB history
Some unfortunate news for people who believed the Yankees‘ 13-game winning streak made them immune to bad things: Nope. Perhaps it should’ve been a bad omen when the 2021 Yanks produced the franchise’s first 11-game winning streak since 1985, a season in which the Bombers did not make the playoffs. Once they extended their powerful stretch to 12 and 13 games, though, matching the 1961 Yankees, things seemed a little brighter, though. The ’61 M&M Boys ended up as emphatic World Series champions.yanksgoyard.com
Comments / 0