Yankees join forgettable Texas Rangers team in unfortunate MLB history

Corey Kluber returned from the injured list on Monday night, and it did not go as the Yankees had hoped. The veteran allowed five runs in four innings, with all of the damage coming in the final frame, Before then, Kluber had looked a little better, walking one and allowing no hits in the first three innings. While it was always unrealistic and he was never going to go beyond five-ish innings anyway, for a second, it was a nice reminder of what he did earlier this year.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO