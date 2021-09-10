CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Video Captures Individuals Firing 150 Rounds Into NC Home, Killing 3-Year-Old Boy

By Matthew Impelli
Newsweek
Newsweek
 8 days ago
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department identified the 3-year-old boy that was fatally shot as Asiah Figueroa.

MikeHoncho
8d ago

an everyday occurrence in Charlotte now. judges keep unsecuring bonds and the same people keep getting arrested over and over. I wish someone would research the number of people arrested who are out on bond for other crimes.

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

