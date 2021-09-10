Video Captures Individuals Firing 150 Rounds Into NC Home, Killing 3-Year-Old Boy
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department identified the 3-year-old boy that was fatally shot as Asiah Figueroa.www.newsweek.com
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department identified the 3-year-old boy that was fatally shot as Asiah Figueroa.www.newsweek.com
an everyday occurrence in Charlotte now. judges keep unsecuring bonds and the same people keep getting arrested over and over. I wish someone would research the number of people arrested who are out on bond for other crimes.
Comments / 3