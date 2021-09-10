CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IPOs Are Still Headed for a Record Year After Summer Slump, Investor Says

By Lizzy Gurdus, CNBC
NBC New York
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe final months of 2021 could tip the initial public offering market into record territory. Though new listings slowed over the summer, excitement is building for an end-of-year rush that could see Warby Parker, Brooks Brothers parent Authentic Brands and Allbirds hit the public markets, Renaissance Capital's Kathleen Smith told CNBC on Wednesday.

