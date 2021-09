Phil Collins has opened up about his health challenges in a candid interview. It comes after the legendary musician previously revealed his son Nic would share his drumming duties after Genesis reunited for their UK tour.The 70-year-old singer admitted he is frustrated amid his health woes and can "barely hold a stick".The Genesis star said that this may be the last time he will be on tour to perform.He had surgery on his back in 2009 and again in 2015 that affected his nerves, and he also has diabetes.Speaking to the BBC earlier this week, Phil spoke candidly while his son was on stage with the band playing the drums.The singer said: “I’m kind of physically challenged a bit, which is very frustrating because I’d love to be playing up there.

