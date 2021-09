Xur has expanded his operation in Destiny 2's Season of the Lost. Not only does he sell Exotic weapons and armor, the stuff he's brought since the first days of Destiny seven years ago, but he also now offers a special selection of Legendary guns and armor. With the return of the Trials of Osiris this weekend, you're going to want to see what Xur's got.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO