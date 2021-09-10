CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analyst Ratings For Ingersoll Rand

By Benzinga Insights
Business Insider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWithin the last quarter, Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Ingersoll Rand. The company has an average price target of $56.17 with a high of $61.00 and a low of $51.00.

