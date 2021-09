Nio (NYSE:NIO) stock is in a slump. It’s not anywhere near the extent of punishment it suffered in 2019 when NIO stock plummeted 85% in 8 months. However, NIO is down 29% from the end of June when it was trading just over the $53 mark. And it’s down about 30% since the start of the year. This wasn’t supposed to be the trajectory of 2021. Certainly not after Nio began firing on all cylinders and the stock posted a gain of 1,110% in 2020.

