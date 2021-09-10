CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swiss Market Extends Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended weak on Friday, extending losses to a fourth straight session, as the mood turned cautious in the final hour due to concerns about the likely impact of surging coronavirus on economic recovery. The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 55.79 points or...

Business Insider

Deutsche Bank Initiates Rocket Lab USA With Buy, Sees Upside Of 17%

Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu initiated Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB) with a Buy rating and a price target of $18, implying an upside of 17.5%. Yu views Rocket Lab as the "highest quality space asset to enter the public market so far." The company has established itself as a reliable small rocket launcher and has garnered "strong momentum" in satellite buses and related components, enabling access to space in multiple ways.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bristol Myers stock falls toward 6-month low, set to suffer longest losing streak in 3 1/2 years

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Co. slumped 1.7% in midday trading Thursday toward a six-month low, putting them on track to suffer the longest losing streak in 3 1/2 years. The stock is headed for a ninth-straight loss, and has declined 7.8% during that stretch. The last time it suffered a losing streak that long was the nine-day stretch ended April 23, 2018, when the stock fell 8.8%, according to data compiled by Dow Jones Market Data. The selloff comes as Congress is working on the infrastructure bill, with Bernstein analyst Ronny Gal saying the bill will "very likely"...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Dollar extends winning streak on risk-aversion

The greenback continued its recent winning streak gained across the board on Wednesday as a fall in global stocks triggered risk-averse buying in usd. Versus the Japanese yen, the greenback traded with a firm bias in Asia and extended Tuesday's ascent to a 3-1/2 week peak at 110.44 at European open. However, lack of follow-through buying triggered profit-taking and price fell to session lows at 110.15 in Europe due partly to safe-haven jpy buying before moving sideways.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Analyst signals strong Goldman Sachs quarter ahead

Credit Suisse analyst Susan Roth Katzke on Friday reiterated her outperform rating and $450 a share price target for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on a strong trading environment and progress on new initiatives. The investment bank's financial targets "look more easily achievable and sustainable," Katzke said in a note to clients. Analysts currently forecast third-quarter earnings of $9.70 a share for Goldman Sachs, according to FactSet data. Credit Suisse analyst Katzke said the investment bank has benefitted from strong capital market activity and ample fundraising in its asset and wealth management unit. She added that progress against strategic initiatives is outpacing expectations, particularly in trading and banking. Shares of Goldman Sachs fell 1.7% on Friday. The stock is up about 48% so far this year, compared to a rise of 27.4% by the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund .
STOCKS
Business Insider

Canadian Market Firmly Down In Negative Territory

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market, which opened on a weak note Friday morning, continues to languish in negative territory around mid afternoon, due to sustained selling in several stocks from across various sectors. Weak commodity prices and worries about a slowdown in global economic recovery due to continued spikes in...
STOCKS
money.com

Investors Finally Think the Stock Market Is About to Fall

If you want to hear an optimistic outlook for the stock market right now, don't ask investors. Investors' expectations that stock prices will rise over the next six months dropped 16.4 percentage points this week to 22.4%. That's the lowest level of bullish sentiment since the heart of the pandemic in July 2020 and far below the historical average low of 28%, according to the latest American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) sentiment survey.
STOCKS
Business Insider

Hong Kong Shares Tipped To Open In The Red On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Friday wrote a finish to the four-day losing streak in which it had plummeted more than 1,530 points or 6 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 24,920-point plateau although it may head south again on Monday. The global...
STOCKS
Business Insider

U.S. Stocks See Further Downside After Early Drop

(RTTNews) - After coming under pressure early in the session, stocks have seen further downside over the course of the trading day on Friday. The major averages have all moved firmly into negative territory after ending the previous session on opposite sides of the unchanged line. Currently, the major averages...
STOCKS
Business Insider

What US Stocks Are The Largest Gainers In 2021?

The last two weeks haven’t exactly been ideal for the major US indices. Since the end of August, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 have been down 1.54%, 0.93%, and 0.51%, respectively. The decline in these indices is all the more striking as they have followed an impressive run of record highs and seemingly inexhaustible market bullishness.
STOCKS
Business Insider

The Latest Slide in Nio Stock Is a Great Buy Opportunity

Nio (NYSE:NIO) stock is in a slump. It’s not anywhere near the extent of punishment it suffered in 2019 when NIO stock plummeted 85% in 8 months. However, NIO is down 29% from the end of June when it was trading just over the $53 mark. And it’s down about 30% since the start of the year. This wasn’t supposed to be the trajectory of 2021. Certainly not after Nio began firing on all cylinders and the stock posted a gain of 1,110% in 2020.
STOCKS
Business Insider

Root Stock Is Firing Up And Looks Ready To Launch

Root Inc (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares are trading higher Friday, although there looks to be no company evident news to explain the jump in share price. The stock looks like it is possibly ready to break out past resistance and push higher. Root was up 5.61% at $6.30 at last check Friday...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Don't Wait for a Market Crash to Buy This Dividend Stock

The market is near all-time highs, but that doesn't mean you need to entirely avoid buying stocks. When it comes to dividend stocks, this high-yield name has an incredible record behind it. And its business approach suggests there's more good dividend news to come. The broader market is offering a...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 close lower as Nasdaq Composite ekes out back-to-back gains in volatile Thursday action

U.S. equity markets on Thursday finished well off session lows, with the Nasdaq Composite booking consecutive gains but the S&P 500 and the Dow notching slight losses, as investors parsed economic reports ahead of a key gathering of policy makers next week. The turbulence in the session, similar to what the market has exhibited over the past week, came even as August retail sales produced an unexpected rise and a measure of activity in the Philadelphia Federal Reserve district that was stronger than expected. The Nasdaq Composite Index closed 0.1% higher at 15,182, on a preliminary basis, enough for...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

American Express stock rises to pace the Dow's gainers after BofA backs away from bearish stance

Shares of American Express Co. rose 0.8% in afternoon trading Thursday, enough to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average gainers, after BofA Securities analyst Mihir Bhatia backed away from from his bearish view on the charge card and travel-related services company, citing a now "balanced" risk-reward profile. The stock has lost 4.6% since the end of July, while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF has gained 3.4% and the S&P 500 has tacked on 1.4%. Bhatia attributed the stock's recent underperformance to fears that the recent spike in COVID-19 cases would slow the economic recovery and hurt AmEx's billings. "However, at a conference appearance this week, [AmEX] noted that [quarter-to-date] total billings are up 3% vs. 2019 levels (an acceleration from -2% in 2Q)," Bhatia wrote in a research note. "This was better than feared." He added that while a slower recovery and higher corporate taxes are remain near-term risks, the company is likely to also benefit from increased travel spending, particularly by large businesses, in 2022.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Invest $300 in Right Now

Bram Berkowitz mainly writes in the financials bureau covering the banking sector. Prior to The Motley Fool, he wrote about and covered community and regional banks in New England for The Warren Group. Amazon has never looked stronger, and it's built to win the future. U.S. Bancorp survived Berkshire Hathaway's...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

4 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2035

Potential trillion-dollar stocks can make you filthy rich, but how to find them? Do this. Spot megatrends and find companies already making waves. Clean energy, e-commerce, fintech, gaming, and software are some worth a look. Stocks with game-changing growth potential can grow exponentially in a matter of years, but among...
STOCKS
coinspeaker.com

Colin Huang Loses $27B in World’s Biggest Drop amid Ongoing China Crackdown

The market value of Pinduoduo, the tech platform owned by Colin Huang, shed $53 billion following the government crackdown in China. One of the biggest billionaire businessmen in China Colin Huang lost $27 billion after his company’s stocks tumbled due to the Chinese crackdown on internet giants. The share prices of e-commerce platform Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD), which Huang owns 28% of, took a beating.
ECONOMY

