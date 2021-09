AUD - Australian Dollar. Tuesday’s cautious undertone permeated trade on Wednesday as investors maintained a risk-off mantra, forcing the AUD toward intraday lows at 0.7345. Price action across currency markets was largely muted and the AUD maintained a relatively narrow trading handle through much of the domestic session bouncing between 0.7380 and 0.7405 before a downward overnight correction. Mirroring a modest softening across equity markets the Australian dollar slipped through 0.7350 before finding support and bouncing between 0.7345 and 0.7380. The AUD remains vulnerable to broader fluctuations in risk narrative and the undercurrent of global drivers. While a risk-off vibe persists, further upside will be hard-won. Our attentions today turn to commentary from Fed and FOMC committee member Kaplan for his insights on softening labour market performance and the likely timeline to tapering, while the ECB policy update presents the possibility for volatility across the AUD/EUR cross. With policymakers expected to reduce the size of pandemic bond purchases, a deviation from market expectancies could drive price action.

CURRENCIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO