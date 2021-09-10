CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analyst Ratings For Sprinklr

By Benzinga Insights
Business Insider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSprinklr (NYSE:CXM) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Sprinklr. The company has an average price target of $24.1 with a high of $29.00 and a low of $20.00.

