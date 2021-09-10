Body parts found in 2 suitcases lead to man’s guilty plea, Colorado officials say
A man pleaded guilty after body parts were found in suitcases with his name on it, according to Colorado officials. Benjamin Satterthwaite, 29, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Joshua Lockard, 33, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said in a news release Thursday. Satterthwaite is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 12 and faces between 25 and30 years in the Department of Corrections, officials said.www.charlotteobserver.com
Comments / 0