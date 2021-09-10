CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Expert Ratings For Equinix

By Benzinga Insights
Business Insider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnalysts have provided the following ratings for Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 13 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Equinix. The company has an average price target of $899.46 with a high of $942.00 and a low of $850.00.

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Analysts Upgraded Bank Of America, MGM, DoorDash And Cisco This Week

Analyst ratings measure the expected performance of a stock during a given time period. Traders and investors should know analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders. In general, analysts arrive at stock ratings after they research companies’ public financial statements, communicate with...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

4 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2035

Potential trillion-dollar stocks can make you filthy rich, but how to find them? Do this. Spot megatrends and find companies already making waves. Clean energy, e-commerce, fintech, gaming, and software are some worth a look. Stocks with game-changing growth potential can grow exponentially in a matter of years, but among...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock That Could Produce 10X Returns

Short-term volatility creates buying opportunities for long-term investors. Coupa Software has built a strong moat around its business. This stock has the potential to grow tenfold in the next decade for two key reasons. Growth stocks tend to be volatile investments, and the market often overreacts to both their good...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equinix#Eqix
money.com

Investors Finally Think the Stock Market Is About to Fall

If you want to hear an optimistic outlook for the stock market right now, don't ask investors. Investors' expectations that stock prices will rise over the next six months dropped 16.4 percentage points this week to 22.4%. That's the lowest level of bullish sentiment since the heart of the pandemic in July 2020 and far below the historical average low of 28%, according to the latest American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) sentiment survey.
STOCKS
Business Insider

3 Value Dividend Stocks for High Total Returns

To us, the definition of blue-chip stocks are those that have raised dividends for at least 10 years in a row, and currently have safe dividend payouts. These dividend stocks endured recessions and difficult operating environments and were still able to increase payments to shareholders. Most dividend growth investors are...
STOCKS
Business Insider

Analyst Ratings For Microsoft

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 21 analysts have an average price target of $332.19 versus the current price of Microsoft at 300.0355, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 21 analysts rated...
MARKETS
Business Insider

Analyst Ratings For Ameren

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Ameren (NYSE:AEE) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Business Insider

Analyst Ratings For Salesforce.com

Over the past 3 months, 17 analysts have published their opinion on Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
STOCKS
Business Insider

Where KLA Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for KLA. The company has an average price target of $409.83 with a high of $475.00 and a low of $355.00.
STOCKS
Business Insider

Deutsche Bank Initiates Rocket Lab USA With Buy, Sees Upside Of 17%

Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu initiated Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB) with a Buy rating and a price target of $18, implying an upside of 17.5%. Yu views Rocket Lab as the "highest quality space asset to enter the public market so far." The company has established itself as a reliable small rocket launcher and has garnered "strong momentum" in satellite buses and related components, enabling access to space in multiple ways.
STOCKS
Business Insider

What 11 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Mister Car Wash

Over the past 3 months, 11 analysts have published their opinion on Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
ECONOMY
Business Insider

PTGX Stock: Why Protagonist Therapeutics Is Plunging 60% Today

Amid some rather impressive volatility today, Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) is one of the biggest stock market losers. At one point today, this stock lost more than two-thirds of its value in one swoop, as investors sold PTGX stock on extremely heavy volume. As a biotech stock, significant volatility is pretty...
STOCKS
Business Insider

Canadian Market Firmly Down In Negative Territory

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market, which opened on a weak note Friday morning, continues to languish in negative territory around mid afternoon, due to sustained selling in several stocks from across various sectors. Weak commodity prices and worries about a slowdown in global economic recovery due to continued spikes in...
STOCKS
Business Insider

What US Stocks Are The Largest Gainers In 2021?

The last two weeks haven’t exactly been ideal for the major US indices. Since the end of August, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 have been down 1.54%, 0.93%, and 0.51%, respectively. The decline in these indices is all the more striking as they have followed an impressive run of record highs and seemingly inexhaustible market bullishness.
STOCKS
Business Insider

25 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares jumped 92.7% to $17.35 after the company announced its media unit has entered into an agreement with FOX Networks to broadcast the Italian Serie B championship across the USA and the Caribbean. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) climbed 83.9% to $4.1550. Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) shares climbed...
STOCKS
Business Insider

Why Did An Analyst Maintain Buy For Microsoft And Synopsys Stocks?

While Microsoft Corporation’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Azure gained market share in the second quarter, Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Fusion Compiler and AI/ML-enabled suite contributed to revenue growth in the latest quarter, according to Rosenblatt Securities. The Software Analyst: John McPeake reiterated Buy ratings for Microsoft and Synopsys, while maintained the price target for...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Analyst signals strong Goldman Sachs quarter ahead

Credit Suisse analyst Susan Roth Katzke on Friday reiterated her outperform rating and $450 a share price target for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on a strong trading environment and progress on new initiatives. The investment bank's financial targets "look more easily achievable and sustainable," Katzke said in a note to clients. Analysts currently forecast third-quarter earnings of $9.70 a share for Goldman Sachs, according to FactSet data. Credit Suisse analyst Katzke said the investment bank has benefitted from strong capital market activity and ample fundraising in its asset and wealth management unit. She added that progress against strategic initiatives is outpacing expectations, particularly in trading and banking. Shares of Goldman Sachs fell 1.7% on Friday. The stock is up about 48% so far this year, compared to a rise of 27.4% by the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund .
STOCKS
Business Insider

What Wall Street expects from ERYTECH PHARMA (spons ADRs)'s earnings

On September 20, ERYTECH PHARMA (spons ADRs) reveals figures for the most recent quarter. Analysts expect ERYTECH PHARMA (spons ADRs) will report losses per share of $0.578. Go here to track ERYTECH PHARMA (spons ADRs) stock price in real-time ahead of earnings. On September 20, ERYTECH PHARMA (spons ADRs) is...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy