Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) is higher by Thursday morning, with the stock gaining 13.76% in pre-market trading to 433.26. LULU's short-term technical score of 69 indicates that the stock has traded more bullishly over the last month than 69% of stocks on the market. In the Apparel Retail industry, which ranks 25 out of 146 industries, LULU ranks higher than 61% of stocks. Lululemon Athletica Inc has fallen 6.57% over the past month, closing at $408.91 on August 12. During this period of time, the stock fell as low as $386.46 and as high as $417.85. LULU has an average analyst recommendation of Strong Buy. The company has an average price target of $412.24.

STOCKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO