Cigna Has Limited Visibility, No Bullish Catalysts, BofA Says In Double Downgrade

By Wayne Duggan
Business Insider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCigna Corp (NYSE:CI) shares were losing ground Friday after the stock was hit by a Wall Street double downgrade. The Cigna Analyst: Bank of America analyst Kevin Fischbeck downgraded Cigna from Buy to Underperform and cut the price target from $240 to $225. Related Link: Why Biden's Action Plan Is...

markets.businessinsider.com

