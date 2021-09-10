CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Where Amedisys Stands With Analysts

By Benzinga Insights
Business Insider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWithin the last quarter, Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Amedisys. The company has an average price target of $236.0 with a high of $265.00 and a low of $195.00.

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

4 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2035

Potential trillion-dollar stocks can make you filthy rich, but how to find them? Do this. Spot megatrends and find companies already making waves. Clean energy, e-commerce, fintech, gaming, and software are some worth a look. Stocks with game-changing growth potential can grow exponentially in a matter of years, but among...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amedisys#Amed
CNN

The stock market is afraid again. Here's what that means for your investments

New York (CNN Business) — It's been a wobbly week on Wall Street and CNN Business' Fear and Greed Index is flashing "Fear." The stock market is in a weird place. It has fallen in most of the trading sessions this month. The S&P 500 (SPX), which is the broadest measure of the US stock market, only has four higher closes this month, and one of those was more or less flat. Meanwhile, the Fear & Greed Index is sitting at 37, which signals fear.
STOCKS
money.com

Investors Finally Think the Stock Market Is About to Fall

If you want to hear an optimistic outlook for the stock market right now, don't ask investors. Investors' expectations that stock prices will rise over the next six months dropped 16.4 percentage points this week to 22.4%. That's the lowest level of bullish sentiment since the heart of the pandemic in July 2020 and far below the historical average low of 28%, according to the latest American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) sentiment survey.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock That Could Produce 10X Returns

Short-term volatility creates buying opportunities for long-term investors. Coupa Software has built a strong moat around its business. This stock has the potential to grow tenfold in the next decade for two key reasons. Growth stocks tend to be volatile investments, and the market often overreacts to both their good...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Analyst signals strong Goldman Sachs quarter ahead

Credit Suisse analyst Susan Roth Katzke on Friday reiterated her outperform rating and $450 a share price target for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on a strong trading environment and progress on new initiatives. The investment bank's financial targets "look more easily achievable and sustainable," Katzke said in a note to clients. Analysts currently forecast third-quarter earnings of $9.70 a share for Goldman Sachs, according to FactSet data. Credit Suisse analyst Katzke said the investment bank has benefitted from strong capital market activity and ample fundraising in its asset and wealth management unit. She added that progress against strategic initiatives is outpacing expectations, particularly in trading and banking. Shares of Goldman Sachs fell 1.7% on Friday. The stock is up about 48% so far this year, compared to a rise of 27.4% by the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund .
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

It doesn't take a boatload of money to build wealth on Wall Street, especially if you own innovative stocks. For nearly 18 months, investors have enjoyed a historic rally. Since bottoming out on March 23, 2020, the benchmark S&P 500 has more than doubled in value. Considering that most bear market bounce-back rallies feature wild swings in both directions, this has truly been something special for patient investors.
STOCKS
Business Insider

What 11 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Mister Car Wash

Over the past 3 months, 11 analysts have published their opinion on Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
ECONOMY
Business Insider

3 Value Dividend Stocks for High Total Returns

To us, the definition of blue-chip stocks are those that have raised dividends for at least 10 years in a row, and currently have safe dividend payouts. These dividend stocks endured recessions and difficult operating environments and were still able to increase payments to shareholders. Most dividend growth investors are...
STOCKS
Business Insider

Analyst Ratings For Salesforce.com

Over the past 3 months, 17 analysts have published their opinion on Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
STOCKS
Business Insider

Deutsche Bank Initiates Rocket Lab USA With Buy, Sees Upside Of 17%

Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu initiated Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB) with a Buy rating and a price target of $18, implying an upside of 17.5%. Yu views Rocket Lab as the "highest quality space asset to enter the public market so far." The company has established itself as a reliable small rocket launcher and has garnered "strong momentum" in satellite buses and related components, enabling access to space in multiple ways.
STOCKS
Business Insider

PTGX Stock: Why Protagonist Therapeutics Is Plunging 60% Today

Amid some rather impressive volatility today, Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) is one of the biggest stock market losers. At one point today, this stock lost more than two-thirds of its value in one swoop, as investors sold PTGX stock on extremely heavy volume. As a biotech stock, significant volatility is pretty...
STOCKS
Business Insider

Why Did An Analyst Maintain Buy For Microsoft And Synopsys Stocks?

While Microsoft Corporation’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Azure gained market share in the second quarter, Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Fusion Compiler and AI/ML-enabled suite contributed to revenue growth in the latest quarter, according to Rosenblatt Securities. The Software Analyst: John McPeake reiterated Buy ratings for Microsoft and Synopsys, while maintained the price target for...
STOCKS
Business Insider

25 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares jumped 92.7% to $17.35 after the company announced its media unit has entered into an agreement with FOX Networks to broadcast the Italian Serie B championship across the USA and the Caribbean. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) climbed 83.9% to $4.1550. Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) shares climbed...
STOCKS
Business Insider

Canadian Market Firmly Down In Negative Territory

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market, which opened on a weak note Friday morning, continues to languish in negative territory around mid afternoon, due to sustained selling in several stocks from across various sectors. Weak commodity prices and worries about a slowdown in global economic recovery due to continued spikes in...
STOCKS
Business Insider

Root Stock Is Firing Up And Looks Ready To Launch

Root Inc (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares are trading higher Friday, although there looks to be no company evident news to explain the jump in share price. The stock looks like it is possibly ready to break out past resistance and push higher. Root was up 5.61% at $6.30 at last check Friday...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy