CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu still a COVID-19 absence, status for Browns game unknown

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dDJLN_0bsLHZ4l00
Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs three-time First-Team All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu has been on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list since Sept. 1 after he reportedly tested positive for the virus and hasn't practiced ahead of Sunday's regular-season opener against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium.

Per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk, Mathieu was once again not spotted at practice Friday. This implies the 29-year-old is, at best, questionable for Sunday's home matchup against what is perceived to be a fellow playoff contender.

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo suggested Thursday he has a "plan A" and "plan B" depending on Mathieu's status by Sunday afternoon. Multiple previous reports said Mathieu is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, so he can be cleared to return to team activities if he produces two negative virus tests 24 hours apart and isn't dealing with any symptoms.

Daniel Sorensen, Armani Watts and Juan Thornhill will be asked to handle additional duties if Mathieu can't play against a high-powered offense that includes quarterback Baker Mayfield, star running back Nick Chubb and a plethora of impressive pass-catching options.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

3 Questions For Browns Entering Week 2 Matchup With Texans

The Cleveland Browns are double-digit favorites over the Houston Texans this Sunday. The game is at home in Cleveland and the Browns are supposed to be legitimate Super Bowl contenders. But the Texans are the team showing up with the 1-0 record and Browns fans are used to being disappointed...
NFL
Yardbarker

Can Texans' Revamped Defense Slay Browns' Two-Headed RB Monster?

CLEVELAND – Justin Reid launched his body in vain a year ago, diving toward the legs of Cleveland Browns' running back Nick Chubb only to skid across the ground empty-handed. The pivotal missed tackle by the Houston Texans safety - compounded by poor pursuit angles from J.J. Watt, Whitney Mercilus,...
NFL
Yardbarker

Texans' Tyrod Taylor: 'It's Not About Me’

CLEVELAND – Tyrod Taylor doesn’t look back much, and he doesn't harbor hard feelings toward the Cleveland Browns, his opponent Sunday and his employer in 2018 as their bridge quarterback to top overall pick Baker Mayfield. What would be the point of that for the Texans’ passer?. Taylor, the replacement...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Decides On Punishment For Browns-Chiefs Incident

Things got pretty chippy during the Week 1 game between two AFC contenders: the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns. Along the sideline after one Chiefs play, Cleveland safety Ronnie Harrison shoved Greg Lewis, the Chiefs’ running backs coach. According to the NFL, Lewis shoved Harrison first after the play,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Sorensen
GOBankingRates

What Is Patrick Mahomes’ Net Worth?

NFL Football player Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs might surpass the New York Giants' Eli Manning as the highest-paid player in the NFL once the 25-year-old starting quarterback gets a few...
NFL
The Associated Press

Browns’ Tretter calls for discipline against KC assistant

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns center JC Tretter believes Kansas City assistant coach Greg Lewis should be disciplined by the NFL for his role in a sideline skirmish with Cleveland safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. on Sunday. Harrison was ejected from Cleveland’s 33-29 loss in the first quarter after he forcefully pushed...
NFL
CBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFL
The Spun

Thursday Update On Chiefs Star Tyrann Mathieu

The Kansas City Chiefs may have to take on the Cleveland Browns this Sunday without their best defensive back. All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu recently tested positive for COVID-19. Mathieu is reportedly vaccinated, which could potentially shorten his recovery timeline. However, the Chiefs are still unsure if Mathieu will be able...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Kansas City Chiefs#The Cleveland Browns#Pro Football Talk
chatsports.com

Andy Reid said Tyrann Mathieu is still in the COVID protocol as of Wednesday

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed that — as of his Noon press availability on Wednesday ahead of the team’s first game against the Cleveland Browns — safety Tyrann Mathieu is still on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Mathieu was first reported to be in the COVID protocol on September...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid had good reason to sit Tyrann Mathieu, Frank Clark vs. Browns

There was some optimism that the Kansas City Chiefs would have a full supporting cast heading into the Week 1 game against the Cleveland Browns. Frank Clark had participated in a limited capacity at practice throughout the week. Tyrann Mathieu was activated from the Reserve/COVD-19 list with comments from his coaches about his ability to play without having practiced.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Browns Fans Are Furious With Saturday’s Punishment News

Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison was disciplined for his role in a sideline altercation with Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Greg Lewis last week. Even though Lewis shoved Harrison first, Harrison was the only party fined by the NFL. The league docked the veteran defensive back $12,128 for the incident. Lewis, meanwhile, got off with only a warning.
NFL
Yardbarker

Watch: Browns QB Baker Mayfield calls out doubters in social media video

Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season has officially arrived, and Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield appears to have been taking some mental notes this offseason in the vein of another Cleveland sports icon, LeBron James. After the outspoken, self-assured signal-caller stayed mostly quiet leading up to Sunday’s showdown versus...
NFL
Yardbarker

Chiefs Activate Safety Tyrann Mathieu

While Mathieu is now available to play, he still is listed as questionable on the latest injury report. Mathieu was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive on September 1. He is vaccinated so he needed to be asymptomatic and have two positive tests 24 hours apart to be...
NFL
chatsports.com

On Thursday, Chiefs still unsure about Tyrann Mathieu playing on Sunday

Now it is three days until the Kansas City Chiefs host the Cleveland Browns in Game 1 of the 2021 NFL season. Another day of the week has gone by — and according to the Chiefs, star safety Tyrann Mathieu remains on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list. Mathieu was first reported to be in the COVID protocol on September 1.
NFL
Cleveland.com

Browns’ defense intact for 1st time, Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu’s availability uncertain for opener because of COVID-19: Takeaways

BEREA, Ohio -- There were no Browns defenders in bucket hats on Monday, and none of them on the Tour de Berea stationery bike brigade. For the first time since the start of training camp in July, the Browns’ defense was at full-strength and no one was off to the side with the trainers. Even nickelback Troy Hill, the last remaining injured defender, returned to practice on Monday to mark the first opportunity to snap a photo of the whole D in uniform.
NFL
Sun-Journal

NFL notebook: Chiefs safety Mathieu still out after testing positive for COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs remained without All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu after his positive test for COVID-19 as the two-time defending AFC champions began preparing Monday for their season opener against the Cleveland Browns. Chiefs Coach Andy Reid said that Mathieu, who was vaccinated against the virus,...
NFL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

21K+
Followers
28K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy