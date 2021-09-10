What Does Kelly Clarkson Really Think About Taking Over For Ellen DeGeneres?

The end of an era. Ellen DeGeneres announced in May 2021 that she decided to end her talk show’s nearly 20-year run. “It’s going to be really hard on the last day, but I also know it’s time,” the Finding Nemo star told The Hollywood Reporter at the time. “I’m a creative person, and when you’re a creative person you constantly need to be challenged, which is why I decided to host the Oscars or why I decided to go back to stand up when I didn’t think I would. I just needed something to challenge me. And as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore. I need something new to challenge me.”

