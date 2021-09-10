CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Washington Football Team places WR Curtis Samuel on injured reserve

By Erin Walsh
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gl34i_0bsLHDu100
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Samuel will be sidelined for at least three weeks. The former Carolina Panther began training camp on the physically unable to perform list because of a groin injury and was activated last month.

However, he recently began missing practice due to a flare-up of his groin issue.

The 25-year-old agreed to a three-year, $34.5 million deal with Washington after four seasons in Carolina. He caught 77 passes last season for a career-high 851 yards and three touchdowns.

Terry McLaurin and slot receiver Adam Humphries are expected to start for Washington with Samuel sidelined. The rest of the team's receiving group includes Cam Sims, Dyami Brown, Dax Milne, DeAndre Carter and Antonio Gandy-Golden, who is on the practice squad.

McLaurin has spent the last two seasons with Washington. In 2020, he caught 87 passes for a career-high 1,118 yards and four touchdowns. Humphries, meanwhile, is entering his first season with the franchise after two years with the Tennessee Titans and four with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Last season, he had 23 catches for 228 yards and two scores in seven games for the Titans.

Washington opens the 2021 season Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Nick Saban says Bryce Young nearly gave him a heart attack

Nick Saban was surprisingly pleased on Saturday even though his Alabama Crimson Tide barely pulled out a win at Florida. The Tide led 21-3 in the first quarter and 28-16 in the third quarter, but they allowed Florida back into the game and barely won 31-29. They had some issues with the play clock late in the game, and Saban says those moments played with his emotions.
NFL
Yardbarker

Miami Dolphins Quarterback Who's Played For The New England Patriots And Indianapolis Colts Commented On This Former Phoenix Suns And Current Indiana Pacers Player’s Instagram Post

Warren spent the first part of his career on the Phoenix Suns and is entering his third season in Indiana. Brissett started his career on the New England Patriots, but later became the starting quarterback in Indianapolis. He was the backup quarterback for the Colts last season. He now plays...
NFL
Yardbarker

NFL insider casts doubt on Urban Meyer heading to USC

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer is already experiencing the challenges that come with coaching in the NFL and trying to rebuild one of the worst teams in football. Amid Meyer's rocky start, many have wondered if a return to college football is in the cards for him. There’s a...
NFL
Yardbarker

Washington's Ron Rivera Confident in WRs - Even Without Curtis Samuel

Injuries are an unfortunate part of the process for teams like the Washington Football Team. Tell them something they don't know, right?. Whether it's former quarterback Alex Smith, safety Landon Collins, or another player, someone will get injured. That's not really the question. It's who will get injured, and how will the team adjust to missing said player?
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
chatsports.com

Curtis Samuel returns to practice as the team prepares for Week 1 vs the Chargers

Curtis Samuel has been out for a long time due to a lingering groin injury. He also spent over a week on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The last time he participated in individual drills was August 15th, but he was shut down again after that practice. Washington kept 7 WRs on their initial 53-man roster, and Samuel’s absence has given rookies like Dyami Brown and Dax Milne time to develop and learn the offense.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

WR Curtis Samuel tweaks groin, will he play vs. Chargers in Week 1?

Washington Football Team wide receiver Curtis Samuel’s troublesome groin injury suffered a setback prior to practice Wednesday, putting his availability for WFT’s season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers in doubt. Will Curtis Samuel play in Week 1?. Samuel warmed up with the team and then tapped out before any...
NFL
blackchronicle.com

Washington’s Curtis Samuel leaves practice after aggravating injured groin, status for Week 1 in question

The Washington Football Team made what appeared to be one of the most underrated additions this offseason in former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel, but they have not seen much of him up to this point. Samuel has been dealing with a groin injury that caused him to miss all of training camp, and he has aggravated the injury, putting his availability for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers in doubt.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Cam Sims
The Spun

WFT Makes Unfortunate Decision On WR Curtis Samuel

Curtis Samuel’s first season with the Washington Football Team is not going nearly as well as fans thought it would. Washington was without Samuel for a large portion of training camp due to a groin injury. He returned to practice just in time for the team’s season opener, but he suffered a setback during Wednesday’s session.
NFL
Bleacher Report

WFT's Curtis Samuel to Be Placed on IR Because of Groin Injury

Washington Football Team wide receiver Curtis Samuel will miss an extended period of time because of a groin injury. Head coach Ron Rivera told reporters Friday that Samuel will be placed on injured reserve. Per NFL rules for this season, a player is ineligible to practice until at least three...
NFL
Yardbarker

Washington WR Curtis Samuel's status for Week 1 uncertain after setback

Samuel has been hampered with a groin injury since OTAs. He missed most of training camp and did not play in any of Washington’s three preseason games. Head coach Ron Rivera expressed confidence on Monday that Samuel would be ready for Week 1. However, Wednesday’s setback surely puts his status in jeopardy for Sunday’s season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL football player found dead in his home from a suspected drug overdose

Keith McCants the former hard hitting linebacker from the University of Alabama was found dead in his house on Thursday morning. According to police reports, the 53 year old was the fourth overall pick in the 1990 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Pinellas County Sherrif’s Office told...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#Wr#Wft#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#The Los Angeles Chargers
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
New York Post

Man punches woman after she slaps him at Steelers game

Fans in the stands continue to duke it out at NFL preseason games. One week after a bloody brawl among fans at a Rams-Chargers game in Los Angeles, video of another fight at the Lions-Steelers game went viral Saturday night. A woman was shown arguing with a man in front...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Decides On Punishment For Browns-Chiefs Incident

Things got pretty chippy during the Week 1 game between two AFC contenders: the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns. Along the sideline after one Chiefs play, Cleveland safety Ronnie Harrison shoved Greg Lewis, the Chiefs’ running backs coach. According to the NFL, Lewis shoved Harrison first after the play,...
NFL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

21K+
Followers
28K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy