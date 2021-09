ST. GEORGE — Police say a woman admitted to stabbing her son in the throat with scissors at the Motel 6 in St. George on Thursday, telling authorities “I had to.”. According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, 28-year-old Megan Michelle Stewart is being held at Purgatory Correctional Facility on three charges, including attempted murder. Her place of residence was not revealed in the report; however, it states Stewart had an active warrant in Washington County for domestic violence-related charges and is on probation for a previous DUI in Colorado, where she also has a protective order for her son filed against her.

SAINT GEORGE, UT ・ 23 DAYS AGO