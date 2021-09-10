CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer-BioNTech To Seek Approval To Vaccinate 5-Year-Olds

By Harry Wilmerding
 8 days ago
BioNTech, the vaccine maker collaborating with Pfizer, is set to seek worldwide approval for its COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of 5 and 11 within the coming weeks, according to company executives. “Already over the next few weeks, we will file the results of our trial in five...

cbs17

Pfizer releases side effects experienced after booster shots

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – On Friday, the FDA will discuss Pfizer’s request for authorization for its booster. In documents posted online, the FDA took note of conflicting data concerning boosters. The agency said, “Some observational studies have suggested declining efficacy of COMIRNATY over time against symptomatic infection or against the...
RALEIGH, NC
CNBC

Moderna Vaccine More Effective Than Pfizer, J&J, Especially After 4 Months: CDC

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is slightly more effective than Pfizer's or Johnson & Johnson's in preventing hospitalization, though the gap widens substantially four months after vaccination, the CDC said Friday. The report comes just as the FDA considers whether to endorse a contentious plan to roll out booster shots for the...
CNET

Moderna's COVID-19 booster vaccine: Approval status, who would get it and more

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Fully vaccinated for COVID-19 with the Moderna vaccine? If you were one of the first to get Moderna's vaccine in 2020, the drug maker said on Wednesday the vaccine's effectiveness to guard against serious illness may be starting to wane. A booster may be needed to maintain high levels of protection.
AFP

Moderna Covid vaccine edges Pfizer in new US research

A new study released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday is the latest to suggest the Moderna Covid vaccine confers better long-term protection against hospitalization than Pfizer. There is accumulating research suggesting the Moderna vaccine's superiority over the Pfizer vaccine, including a previous CDC studies released last week. 
Benzinga

FDA Panel Votes Against Approval Of Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 Booster Shot For General Public

Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE: PFE)-BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares are sliding after a Food and Drug Administration panel voted against recommending a third dose of their COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, to the general population. What Happened: FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee met Friday to discuss Pfizer-BioNTech's supplemental biologics license...
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Moderna study: Those vaccinated last year more likely to contract COVID-19

(WJW) – A recent study shows that people who got the Moderna vaccine a year ago are more likely to contract COVID-19 than those who got it more recently. Moderna’s Phase 3 COVE Study compared participants who received the vaccine between July 1, 2021 and August 27, 2021 to participants who got it between July 2020 and October 2020.
International Business Times

COVID-19 Response: Pfizer Looks To Get Vaccine Approved For Children Under 5

Pfizer plans to ask the Food and Drug Administration to authorize a COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 in November, according to CEO Frank D’Amelio. D’Amelio added that COVID vaccine data for children between the ages of 5 and 11 is expected to come by the end of the month, and data for the younger group is expected by the end of October.
Mother Jones

A Bright Light in COVID News: Vaccine Approval Could Be Near for 5- to 11-Year-Olds

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. It’s not a done deal, but relief is on the horizon for children as young as 5 years old, as Pfizer and BioNTech will soon seek clearance for kids’ COVID vaccine use, Reuters reported this weekend. It’s a crucial line of hope for the millions of parents, teachers, and students waiting and wondering as schools return to in-person classes.
Best Life

This Vaccine Will Soon "Become Obsolete," Expert Says

The race to see which company would finish creating a COVID vaccine and acquire emergency-use authorization first was tight. Pfizer's COVID vaccine was ultimately the first approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use in the U.S. on Dec. 11—it was fully approved on Aug. 23—and Moderna's emergency approval followed shortly thereafter on Dec. 18. Johnson & Johnson was approved for emergency use some time later, on Feb. 27. But the differences between these vaccines don't stop there. While Pfizer and Moderna are both administered in two doses, Johnson & Johnson is a one-and-done vaccine. And Pfizer and Moderna are mRNA vaccines, while Johnson & Johnson is a viral vector vaccine. That fact alone could mean the latter is on its way out. Some experts believe that viral vector vaccines will soon disappear, as mRNA vaccines become the main solution to combat COVID and other diseases.
