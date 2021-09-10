CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Delivery Apps Sue New York City Over Commission Caps

By Ailan Evans
 8 days ago
Grubhub, DoorDash, and Uber Eats are suing New York City over a law that sets limits on the commissions the food delivery services can charge restaurants. The complaint, filed Thursday in a New York federal court, challenges a law passed late August by the New York City Council that made permanent the caps on delivery fees put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic. The law prohibits “third-party food delivery services’ from charging restaurants more than 15% of an order for delivery and more than 5% of an order for all other fees.

