Deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon drops for the 2nd month

By The Associated Press
 8 days ago

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon dropped for the second consecutive month in August compared to the same period in 2020, according to preliminary data released Friday by the Brazilian National Institute for Space Research. Forest destruction in August reached 918 square kilometers (354 square miles),...

Axios

Brazil renews protection for small Amazonian tribal land for six months

Brazil's indigenous affairs agency Funai renewed a land protection order on Friday for the 599,230 acres in Brazil belonging to the Piripkura tribe, Reuters reports. Why it matters: The renewal, which in the past has lasted for three years, will now only be for six months, putting pressure on the Piripkura tribe who are close to extinction.
AFP

Brazil turns the tide with Covid-19 vaccines

Despite a slow start plagued by much controversy that still haunts President Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's coronavirus vaccination campaign is now one of the fastest-paced and farthest-reaching in the world. While boasting a globally renowned vaccination system, the country of 213 million people only started coronavirus inoculations in January, several weeks after the United States, many European countries and others in South America.
AFP

Brazil's Bolsonaro going to UN meet despite being unvaccinated

Brazil's Covid-unvaccinated President Jair Bolsonaro said Thursday he will attend next week's United Nations conclave in New York, effectively defying city authorities who recently announced proof-of-vaccination requirements for all attending leaders and diplomats. "Next week I will be at the UN General Assembly (UNGA), where I will give an opening speech" on Tuesday, the president said during a social media broadcast. It will be "a calm speech, very objective, focused on the issues that interest us," added Bolsonaro, who said he would discuss Brazil's approach to the coronavirus pandemic, its agriculture business, and energy. On Wednesday the New York mayor's office wrote the UNGA laying out the guidelines, including that delegates must show proof of vaccination to enter the debate hall -- a move that raised questions about Bolsonaro's in-person participation.
New Scientist

Jaguars face major threat from Amazon deforestation and fires

Fires and logging in the Brazilian Amazon pose a major threat to South America’s biggest cat, according to an analysis of jaguars (Panthera onca) and their protected areas. Brazilian researchers have found that the apex predator’s last strongholds in the rainforest are also the sites with the most severe human pressures, including fires lit to clear land for cattle ranches.
marketresearchtelecast.com

Inflation in Brazil in August was the highest for the month in 21 years

Sao Paulo, Sep 9 (EFE) .- Inflation in Brazil in August reached 0.87%, the highest level for the month since 2000, but was 0.09% lower than that registered in July (0, 96%), the Government reported this Thursday. Inflation in the largest economy in Latin America accumulates a rise of 5.67%...
Phys.org

India's oil palm goals raise fears of deforestation

India's newly announced plan to move from being the world's biggest importer of palm oil to that of major producer of the crop may be at the cost of large-scale deforestation of ecologically sensitive areas. An official note posted recently said the union cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi...
Axios

Amazon's climate goals take root in Brazil

Up to 47 million acres of Amazonian rainforest have been damaged in fires since 2001, per a Nature study out last week, but the company Amazon and the Nature Conservancy hope a new initiative may help alleviate the situation. Why it matters: The rainforest absorbs vast quantities of carbon dioxide...
hartfordcitynewstimes.com

Brazil's illegal gold mining wreaks havoc on Amazon

Brazil's illegal gold mining wreaks havoc on Amazon. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/b1c7f967db0449abb543e17bc3a24474. News In Your Inbox!. Right Now. 73°. Partly Cloudy. Today. Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Tonight. Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds light...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

The Latest: Florida's daily virus cases drop from last month

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida reported 11,275 new daily cases on Friday, about half the number from last month. Florida was averaging more than 21,000 cases a day in August. Epidemiologists say the state’s rates of vaccination has outpaced the national average, but it hasn’t been enough to keep the highly contagious delta variant at bay because of the Florida’s large elderly population and low vaccination rates among younger groups.
WashingtonExaminer

Leaders of China, India, and other major economies skip out on Biden's latest climate forum

A number of key world leaders were notably absent from President Joe Biden's Friday morning climate forum. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, representing the two countries the scientific community believes are the linchpins in effectively combating climate change, did not participate in the reconvening of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate. Both leaders took part in the first forum, held by the White House in spring 2021.
Vice

Man ‘Bemused’ His Old Luxury Yacht Was Carrying $221M Worth of Cocaine

A massive cocaine bust off the U.K. coast evoked mixed emotions for a Vancouver man who watched it go down on his old yacht. Peter White-Robinson saw news Tuesday of six men being arrested with more than 2,000 kilograms of cocaine in what the U.K.’s National Crime Agency (NCA) called “a dramatic operation at sea,” on the luxury yacht he once lived in with his family. Police said the seized blow was worth £160 million, or $221 million.
The Guardian

How thousands of Haitian migrants ended up at the Texas border

Every night Guy would fall asleep to the sound of gunfire: warring gangs in the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, were fighting pitched battles in the city centre. By day, the country was roiled by bloody protests against food and fuel shortages. Roadblocks with burning tyres were commonplace, and the police responded with tear gas and billy clubs.
Entrepreneur

WHO gives date for the end of the Covid pandemic, but Bill Gates says he has the 'only solution' to end the crisis

This article was translated from our Spanish edition. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Many have speculated about when the Covid-19 health crisis that has the world in check since 2020 will end. Now, the World Health Organization (WHO) gave an estimated date for the end of the pandemic . However, billionaire Bill Gates proposed what he considers the 'only solution' to end the coronavirus and future pandemics.
