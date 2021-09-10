DeSantis Can Continue to Punish Schools With Mask Mandates, Judge Rules
Just two days after a Florida judge allowed school districts to impose mask mandates, an appeals court judge has walked it back. Florida’s First District Court of Appeal granted Gov. Ron DeSantis’ request to reinstate a stay as he fights a lawsuit from parents over masks, the Miami Herald reported Friday. “Upon our review of the trial’s court’s final judgment and the operative pleadings, we have serious doubts about standing, jurisdiction, and other threshold matters,” the court wrote. “These doubts significantly militate against vacating the automatic stay, the stay should have been left in place pending appellate review.”www.thedailybeast.com
