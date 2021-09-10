CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Is Donald Trump running for President? He will announce in “not too distant future”

By sebastian Hughes
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former President Donald Trump did not commit to running for president in 2024 while on Fox News on Thursday, but said he’d make a decision “in the not too distant future.”. “I think you’ll be very happy,” Trump told host Greg Gutfeld. “I’ll make a decision in the not too...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Iowa State
State
Georgia State
primetimer.com

Jon Stewart admits he was wrong to not take Donald Trump's presidential candidacy seriously on The Daily Show

Trump announced his presidential candidacy on June 16, 2015, giving Stewart's Daily Show about six weeks to cover it before his signing off on Aug. 6, 2015. Back then, Stewart called Trump's candidacy "a gift from heaven." “Thank you Donald, thank you Donald Trump, for making my last six weeks my best six weeks,” he said. “He is putting me in some kind of comedy hospice where all I’m getting is just straight morphine.” Stewart went on to call Trump’s announcement speech “the most beautifully ridiculous jibber-jabber ever to pour from the mouth of a batshit billionaire,” also cracking that “America’s id is running for president!” In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stewart admitted his treatment of Trump was, in retrospect, wrong. “What I missed there is that his certainty, his ridiculousness, his shamelessness is what made him dangerous,” he said. “I thought it made him a buffoon, and I thought that’s what would disqualify him. What it did is made him the perfect vessel.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

The role of physical threats in Trump’s domination of the GOP

It has been widely accepted for a long time that Donald Trump rules the Republican Party by fear. What’s been less examined — but should be — is how much it’s not just fear of political peril. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio) on Thursday night became the latest high-profile Trump critic...
POTUS
editorials24.com

McConnell was not shocked by Trump’s 2020 loss, said there were ‘so many Maalox moments’ during his presidency: book

Mitch McConnell was not shocked by Joe Biden’s election victory over Donald Trump, per a new book. “There were so many Maalox moments during the four years,” McConnell reportedly told his staff. McConnell treaded carefully in communicating with Biden while Trump disputed the election results. See more stories on Insider’s...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Greg Gutfeld
Person
Donald Trump
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is Joe Biden’s Recent 39% Approval Rating Lower Than Donald Trump’s Ever Was?

A viral Instagram post claims President Joe Biden’s 39 percent approval rating is lower than former President Donald Trump’s ever was. While a recent Economist/YouGov poll did find Biden’s approval rating to be 39 percent, some Economist/YouGov polls show Trump’s approval rating being below that at times while he was in office. Surveys conducted by other polling firms at certain points in Trump’s presidency also put his approval rating below 39 percent.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Times

Biden paving way for Trump’s return, liberal strategists fear

The press has been brimming with negative news about President Biden — dwindling approval ratings, tepid poll numbers, rickety policy and unfortunate public gaffes. This trend could easily compromise Mr. Biden’s prime directive, some say. “Simply put, Biden’s mandate was to ensure that [Donald] Trump would never, ever, occupy the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rep Jim Jordan#Fox News#Republicans#Cnn#Pac#White House#Quinnipiac University#Americans#Gop#Echelon Insights
Washington Post

The non-Trump GOP erodes a little further

The announcement came exactly as you might expect of a former star for the Ohio State Buckeyes: white text on a scarlet background, Rep. Anthony Gonzalez’s name on a gray background at the top. Its message was also one that would be familiar to Buckeye fans, given that it amounted to an unexpected loss.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Longview Daily News

Letter: Biden is America's worst president

America went from the strongest Presidency since Ronald Reagan to its weakest since Barak Obama in just eight months. I believe Joe Biden was the worst President by days end on January 20, when he signed away many American freedoms. But it took an international debacle of his doing to show a world his lack of empathy and feeble ways.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Calling Trump a 'cancer,' prominent Republican to walk away from Congress

Two words were so closely associated with Republican Rep. Anthony Gonzales that I started to think they were part of his name: "rising star." The Ohio congressman was a young former football star with an MBA from Stanford whose political career appeared to have limitless potential. That is, until January....
POTUS
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

50K+
Followers
15K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy