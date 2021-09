Former UFC champion Anderson Silva called the Tito Ortiz boxing match “a tough fight,” but he believes his technique will prevail. Silva takes on Ortiz this Saturday night on the Triller Fight Club card headlined by Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort. The fight will be contested at a catchweight of 195lbs, meaning Silva will be going up 10lbs from his regular 185lbs weight class in MMA, while Ortiz will be cutting down 10lbs from his normal weight class of 205lbs. Although the Ortiz vs. Silva booking still seems a little bizarre on the surface, it is still a somewhat intriguing matchup between two legends of mixed martial arts, only this time it’s taking place in the ring.

UFC ・ 12 DAYS AGO