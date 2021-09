Georgia's offense was the concern of many around Bulldog Nation this past week following a lackluster performance against Clemson. Putting up just three points and being outscored by the defense is sure to raise questions, but the real test is how you respond. To further complicate matters, Georgia's starting quarterback JT Daniels would not be available due to injury. Despite this, the Dawgs responded emphatically, scoring 49 points against UAB. We'll take one last look at how the offense performed before turning our sights on South Carolina.

FOOTBALL ・ 6 DAYS AGO