CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Where Buccaneers-Cowboys Thriller Ranks in NFL Kickoff History

By Max Molski
NBC Washington
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhere Buccaneers-Cowboys thriller ranks in NFL Kickoff history originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. What a way to start the 2021 NFL season. Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers eked out a 31-29 victory over the visiting Dallas Cowboys on Thursday with a field goal in the final seconds. From seven combined passing touchdowns to late lead changes to a “that’s it?” banner reveal, there was a lot to unpack and enjoy from Thursday’s season opener.

www.nbcwashington.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFL
The Spun

Julian Edelman Has 1-Word Response To Tom Brady’s Last-Second Win

Eventually, Tom Brady will ride off into the sunset as the greatest quarterback to ever play. For now, he’s still ripping out opposing teams’ hearts in crunch time. With a little over a minute left on the clock and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trailing by one, Brady led his team down the field to set up Ryan Succop for a game-winning field goal. It was a masterful drive by Brady, as he completed clutch throws to Giovani Bernard, Rob Gronkowski and Chris Godwin down the stretch.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Drew Brees
Person
Willie Mcginest
The Spun

Le’Veon Bell Has Message For Critics After Signing With Ravens

Heading into the 2021 season, the Baltimore Ravens find themselves with a major need for depth at the running back position. As a result, the team has signed an old AFC North enemy to help satisfy that need. On Tuesday, the Ravens added former Pittsburgh Steelers star Le’Veon Bell to...
NFL
The Spun

New Orleans Saints Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday

The New Orleans Saints are making some final moves before this afternoon’s 53-man roster deadline. And one of these moves featured the release of backup quarterback Trevor Siemian. But, this doesn’t mean his time with the Saints organization is done. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the team is...
NFL
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Super Bowl Mvp#Bears#American Football#Nbc Sports Boston#Indianapolis Colts#Gillette Stadium#Patriots#Afc#Titans#The Arizona Cardinals#Green Bay Packers After#Packers#Mvp#The Baltimore Ravens#The Denver Broncos#Orioles
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Le’Veon Bell News

Le’Veon Bell might be on the verge of joining an NFL roster for the 2021 season. According to the NFL’s workout list, the Baltimore Ravens had the veteran free agent running back in for a try-out on Monday. Bell was one of two running backs who worked out for the...
NFL
audacy.com

Jameis Winston just did something no Saints QB had done in 5 years

As if the first touchdown pass from Jameis Winston to Marquez Callaway wasn't impressive enough, it was also a landmark. The ball Winston hurled to Callaway in the first quarter against the Jaguars traveled just over 53 yards in the air, the most air yards on a pass thrown by a Saints quarterback since 2016, according to ESPN and the NFL's NextGenStats.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
GOBankingRates

What Is Tom Brady’s Net Worth?

Superstar quarterback Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is preparing for the 22nd NFL season in a career of unparalleled awards and achievements. He also has quite an eye-popping net worth. Find...
NFL
CBS Sports

Packers bench Aaron Rodgers for Jordan Love as Jameis Winston torches Green Bay in Week 1

Aaron Rodgers insists he never intended to cause any distractions to the Packers' 2021 season by staying away from the team and playing coy about his future in Green Bay for most of this offseason. But if anyone looked distracted, or at least unprepared, in Sunday's Week 1 games, it was Rodgers and the Packers -- so much so that coach Matt LaFleur sent Rodgers to the bench with just under 11 minutes left in the club's road opener against the Saints, replacing the reigning MVP with second-year backup Jordan Love after Jameis Winston torched the Packers' defense for five touchdown passes en route to a 38-3 blowout win.
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

3 teams who should try to sign wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald

No one on this planet would argue against Larry Fitzgerald being a Hall of Famer in the future. Fitzgerald is second all-time — only to Jerry Rice — in receptions (1,432) and receiving yards (17,492). The 11-time Pro Bowler had a remarkable career with the Arizona Cardinals, but it appears that he is either headed to retirement or waiting for an opportunity to play for a new team in the 2021 NFL season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers odds, line, predictions: NFL Kickoff Game 2021 picks from Dallas expert who's 27-18

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who return all 22 starters from last year's Super Bowl team, will begin their title defense when they take on the Dallas Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday night. The Buccaneers, who defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV, will be looking for their third title overall. The Cowboys have won five Super Bowls, but none since 1995. Dallas has won seven of the last eight meetings with Tampa Bay, but have not played the Buccaneers since 2018.
NFL
thespun.com

Ravens Make Week 2 Decision On RB Le’Veon Bell

We’re just one week into the NFL season, and the Baltimore Ravens have been put through the wringer with injuries. The running back position has been a huge issue, with top three rushers J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, and Justice Hill all going out with season-ending injuries in the run up to the season. The team has made some notable acquisitions at the position, including signing former All-Pro Le’Veon Bell.
NFL
bucsnation.com

NFL Opening Night Gameday Thread: Buccaneers vs. Cowboys

The long wait is over, Bucs fans. Your defending Super Bowl Champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers are opening the NFL season Thursday night as they play host to the Dallas Cowboys from Raymond James Stadium. Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott returns to the field for the Cowboys for the first time since...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy