By: KDKA-TV News Staff BUTLER (KDKA) — The Butler VA Health Care System honored prisoners of war and those missing in action. Yesterday was National POW/MIA Recognition Day. The occasion honored the sacrifices and determination of veterans who were captured and held as prisoners of war and remembered those who are still unaccounted for. The Butler VA System says they have a dedicated staff who serve their former prisoners of war. The ceremony on Friday held layers of meaning. The third Friday in September is the official day of recognition since 1979 and a remembrance ceremony was held at the Pentagon.

BUTLER, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO