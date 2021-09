President Joe Biden has unveiled a sweeping new series of COVID-related mandates amid a surge in cases due to the highly contagious delta variant. The plan is a “six-pronged, comprehensive national strategy that employs the same science-based approach that was used to successfully combat previous variants of COVID-19 earlier this year,” the White House said. “This plan will ensure that we are using every available tool to combat COVID-19 and save even more lives in the months ahead, while also keeping schools open and safe, and protecting our economy from lockdowns and damage.”

