IPOs are still headed for a record year after summer slump, investor says

By Lizzy Gurdus, @lizzygurdus
CNBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe final months of 2021 could tip the initial public offering market into record territory. Though new listings slowed over the summer, excitement is building for an end-of-year rush that could see Warby Parker, Brooks Brothers parent Authentic Brands and Allbirds hit the public markets, Renaissance Capital's Kathleen Smith told CNBC on Wednesday.

CNBC

Goldman sees a trade in some less risky SPACs amid market washout

The SPAC market is undergoing a drastic shift amid issuance overload and regulatory pressure as 93% of active deals are now trading below their key $10 offer price, according to Goldman Sachs. However, the Wall Street firm said investors could cherry-pick some winners in the cooling market as the discounted...
STOCKS
CNBC

Top Wall Street analysts believe these stocks are poised for upside

Though the markets are off from their highs, analysts believe that several companies still have room to grow. Innovations in point-of-sale technology, acquisitions of buy now, pay later firms, and trend shifts to cloud-computing have driven some of Wall Street's top analysts to provide bullish hypotheses on these stocks. TipRanks' unique data determines which analysts have made the right ratings, and allows everyday investors to see who to follow.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Analyst signals strong Goldman Sachs quarter ahead

Credit Suisse analyst Susan Roth Katzke on Friday reiterated her outperform rating and $450 a share price target for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on a strong trading environment and progress on new initiatives. The investment bank's financial targets "look more easily achievable and sustainable," Katzke said in a note to clients. Analysts currently forecast third-quarter earnings of $9.70 a share for Goldman Sachs, according to FactSet data. Credit Suisse analyst Katzke said the investment bank has benefitted from strong capital market activity and ample fundraising in its asset and wealth management unit. She added that progress against strategic initiatives is outpacing expectations, particularly in trading and banking. Shares of Goldman Sachs fell 1.7% on Friday. The stock is up about 48% so far this year, compared to a rise of 27.4% by the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund .
STOCKS
#Tpg Capital#Ipos#Public Company#Investors#Brooks Brothers#Authentic Brands#Renaissance Capital#Cnbc#Ipo#Digital#Thoughtworks Athletic#Holdings Sports#Dutch Bros Health#Definitive Identity#Forgerock Stripe#Instacart#Chobani#Flipkart#Toast#Republic Airways
CNBC

Elliott Management is back in the picture at Citrix. How the investor can help boost the company's profits

Business: Citrix is an enterprise software company that provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services and networking products for web, traditional and cloud-native applications. In addition, Citrix offers customer services, hardware maintenance, consulting, and product training and certification services. Stock Market Value:...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
MarketWatch

Gold futures down 2% to settle at lowest in 5 weeks

Gold futures declined by 2% on Thursday to mark the lowest settlement in five weeks. A climb in August U.S. retail sales provided a boost to both the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields, easing investor interest in the precious metal. December gold fell $38.10, or 2%, to settle at $1,756.70 an ounce. That was the biggest one-day loss for a most-active contract since Aug. 6 and lowest settlement since Aug. 12, FactSet data show.
RETAIL
MarketWatch

American Express stock rises to pace the Dow's gainers after BofA backs away from bearish stance

Shares of American Express Co. rose 0.8% in afternoon trading Thursday, enough to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average gainers, after BofA Securities analyst Mihir Bhatia backed away from from his bearish view on the charge card and travel-related services company, citing a now "balanced" risk-reward profile. The stock has lost 4.6% since the end of July, while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF has gained 3.4% and the S&P 500 has tacked on 1.4%. Bhatia attributed the stock's recent underperformance to fears that the recent spike in COVID-19 cases would slow the economic recovery and hurt AmEx's billings. "However, at a conference appearance this week, [AmEX] noted that [quarter-to-date] total billings are up 3% vs. 2019 levels (an acceleration from -2% in 2Q)," Bhatia wrote in a research note. "This was better than feared." He added that while a slower recovery and higher corporate taxes are remain near-term risks, the company is likely to also benefit from increased travel spending, particularly by large businesses, in 2022.
STOCKS
pymnts

Remittance Startup Remitly Launches IPO Roadshow for Investors

Seattle-based global remittance startup Remitly is beginning the roadshow for its initial public offering (IPO) in which it will offer more than 12 million shares of common stock, the company announced in a Tuesday (Sept. 14) press release. The online provider of international remittances and financial services said in its...
MARKETS
spglobal.com

Australian investors' quest for unicorns to fuel fintech IPO fest

Financial technology companies may lead Australia's financial sector in going public, seeking to tap the market's appetite for innovation and potential unicorns. Australian investors "have a solid understanding of early-stage companies and the risk [to] reward balances of investing in such companies," said Marcus Ohm, Perth-based partner, corporate and audit services at accounting and consultancy firm HLB Mann Judd. "Fintech is an important part of the overall finance sector in Australia and has a lot of potential."
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

CSN eyes cement unit IPO this year after US$1 billion Holcim deal

(Sept 11): Brazilian steelmaker CSN, which postponed plans to take its cement unit public in July amid market volatility, sees scope to get the listing done by year-end following its US$1 billion acquisition of Holcim Ltd.’s local unit. The Holcim deal boosts CSN’s cement output capacity and may allay investor...
INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

Quizlet plans for IPO over a year after hitting unicorn status

In an email to TechCrunch, the San Francisco-based edtech startup declined to comment. Quizlet hasn’t said much about its revenue specifics or if it’s profitable. Last year, the still-private startup claimed it was growing revenue 100% annually. On its website, Quizlet says that it has 60 million monthly learners, up 10 million learners compared to its 2018 totals.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Outdoorsy Considering IPO Later This Year

Austin, Texas-based RV rental company Outdoorsy could go public by the end of this year, people familiar with the situation told Bloomberg on Friday (Sept. 10), adding that the company is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on a potential filing ahead of an IPO potentially worth $1 billion or more.
AUSTIN, TX

