New Orleans, LA

Some New Orleans schools will start back virtually after Hurricane Ida damage

By Marta Jewson
The Lens
The Lens
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Outside Frederick Douglass High School Thursday afternoon, a flatbed truck full of generators hummed, hooked up to dehumidifiers and post-Ida necessities inside the St. Claude Avenue building. The school experienced water damage during the powerful Category 4 storm and, like much of the rest of the city, was without power for days. Now, it’s preparing to reopen for students, though it’s not yet clear when that will happen.

thelensnola.org

The Lens

Councilwoman announces storm outages investigation, study on alternatives to Entergy monopoly power

Councilwoman Helena Moreno proposed a slate of new accountability measures on the city’s power company, Entergy New Orleans, this week in the wake of Hurricane Ida, which knocked out electricity to the entire city for days and left some people in the dark for nearly two weeks. That includes an independent study into whether the city should rethink the company’s monopoly control over the city’s electric system.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Lens

Entergy says 98 percent of New Orleans power restored

Roughly 98 percent of New Orleans electric customers have had their power restored by Thursday — 11 days after Hurricane Ida knocked out power to the entire city — according to Entergy executives in a morning press call. The company says it has achieved its estimate from last week that it would restore the vast majority of customers in the city by Wednesday night.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Lens

Nine days after Hurricane Ida, 73 percent of New Orleans electricity restored

Entergy executives announced moderate overnight gains in the post-Hurricane Ida power restoration efforts during a Tuesday press briefing. In New Orleans, roughly 73 percent of the 205,000 customers who lost power in New Orleans have been restored, up from 71 percent on Monday. In the entire region, the company has been able to restore 58 percent of the 902,000 customers who lost power, up from 51 percent on Monday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Lens

Entergy estimates that most of city should see full restoration by Wednesday; estimates not yet available for hardest-hit areas of state

Most of the New Orleans metropolitan area should have power restored by next week, Entergy announced in a Friday morning press release. According to Entergy, Orleans Parish, Metairie and Kenner and the West Bank of Jefferson Parish should be back on the grid by Sept. 8. St. Bernard Parish and upper Plaquemines Parish are expected to be restored by Sept. 7.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Lens

‘Life-threatening situation’: FEMA says power outages — not just storm damage — may qualify residents for evacuation aid

This story was co-published with Southerly. Louisiana residents who evacuated ahead of Hurricane Ida — or those who need a place to stay now amid a prolonged power outage and heat advisory — could be eligible for hotel room assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) even if their homes were not damaged by the storm. This is a different stance from earlier messaging this week by FEMA and the state.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Lens

Post-Hurricane Ida evacuation plans in the works for vulnerable New Orleanians

At a press conference Thursday, New Orleans city officials announced plans to offer evacuation for residents with acute medical conditions and other special needs amid intense summer heat after Hurricane Ida caused a citywide blackout. The general public will be able to access the buses heading out of town soon, they said, and a special medical center will be opened at the Convention Center.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Lens

The Lens

New Orleans, LA
810
Followers
757
Post
159K+
Views
The Lens is the New Orleans area’s first nonprofit, nonpartisan public-interest newsroom, dedicated to unique investigative and explanatory journalism.

 http://thelensnola.org

