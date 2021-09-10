Two Players Officially Out For the Vikings Season Opener
After being a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, Anthony Barr sat out Thursday, bringing his status for this weekend back into question. When asked by reporters, head coach Mike Zimmer said that Barr was feeling sore from Wednesday’s work. Understandable, considering it was the first time he’s practiced in a month. However, he is once again a no-go on Friday and has officially been ruled out for Sunday’s game against Cincinnati.vikingsterritory.com
