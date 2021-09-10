CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Michael Kors RTW Spring 2022

By Booth Moore
WWD
WWD
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23wrd6_0bsLB5ZM00
Michael Kors RTW Spring 2022 Rodin Banica for WWD

Leave it to Michael Kors to put pep in New York Fashion Week’s step — and keep things responsibly socially distant at the same time.

The sun was shining on the designer’s spring 2022 show Friday morning at Tavern on the Green, with a jazzy live soundtrack by Broadway star Ariana DeBose.

“Nobody loves a live performance more than me, albeit with a small audience,” Kors said of returning to the IRL runway at last during his 40th anniversary year. “But to be honest, what I do is not about big theatrics, they’re clothes we want people to wear. The fabrics are beautiful, the tailoring is beautiful, and when it’s more intimate, you see it; it’s that simple.”

Kors spun a classic American fashion romance with feminine tailoring, lady coats, toreador pants, circle skirts and sheath dresses in makeup hues and gingham checks, which brought to mind Ava Gardner, Audrey Hepburn from “Funny Face,” Maria from “West Side Story,” and many more iconic women of stage and screen. Flower-filled bucket bags completed the runway fantasy, willing the world to put on a happy face.

“How do you do romance that’s not about ruffles and frippery, with a cleanliness and sharpness? It was really an urban/romantic tug of war,” said Kors, relating how during his travels this summer, including to lunch at Nobu Malibu, he noticed the reopened world “was a full-on fashion show” of women dressing up.

Modern glamour that moves is Kors’ forte, seen on a suntan matte jersey dance dress cinched with one of his wide leather belts, and a sharply cut, backless black bodysuit worn with a black tulle circle skirt swinging with so much floral pailette hand embroidery that one wanted to reach out and touch it.

He was right; being close up brought into focus the gorgeous tailoring on a white double crepe portrait collar coat dress, and the white laser cut floral embroidery on a forever balmacaan.

One of spring’s biggest trends, seen in nearly every collection this week so far, is the midriff-baring bra top. And Kors had plenty — in molded stretch crepe, cashmere as part of a charming twin set, and black floral lace matched to a circle skirt and worn by Paloma Elsesser.

What’s behind the bra top bonanza? Nineties nostalgia no doubt, a love for wearing workout clothes any and everywhere, but most of all, the body confidence revolution that already gave us naked summer 2021.

What a difference a generation makes! Letting go of all that angst and self-doubt would add years to so many women’s lives who grew up before now.

“We have a whole new mentality…a comfort in people’s comfort in themselves, and their self confidence and really being truly body positive,” Kors said. “We haven’t seen this embrace of bareness since I was a teenager. But when I was a teenager, if you weren’t Raquel Welch, you were not there. And now, it’s I like myself and really want to show some skin. I think it’s a wonderful thing to see and I”m happy we’ve been a part of it.”

Kors said he’s feeling energized by seeing the city through the lens of nieces and nephews who just moved to New York. “No negativity, just full steam ahead,” said his husband, Lance LePere.

“This generation coming in, they like to shop in a store, like to experience things, it’s all good,” Kors added, sharing a photo on Instagram of Addison Rae wearing a black-and-white check skirt and bandeau from his spring 1992 collection that she found at Resurrection Vintage. “It’s urban romance — and a bra top!”

The more things change…

Comments / 1

Related
ETOnline.com

Best Dressed at the 2021 Met Gala

It was nothing but fireworks at the 2021 Met Gala!. Celebs brought their A-game to the famous red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, which, of course, didn't surprise us on fashion's biggest night!. From Billie Eilish to Megan Fox, stars fully embraced this year's...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Best Met Gala Outfits of All Time

Not that we're keeping track or anything, but the Met Gala is just a few days away. Raise your hand if you're excited for the highly anticipated return of the biggest fashion event of the year. Yep, that's just about everyone. Celebrities and models pull out all the stops for their Met Gala red carpet looks, and we have a feeling this year will be no exception. The 2021 theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," so we're anticipating plenty of over-the-top outfits—but most likely not from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Naomi Osaka’s Met Gala Look Is a Powerful Celebration of Her Heritage

If there’s any young athlete that knows how to balance a show-stopping fashion moment with a personal or political statement, it’s Naomi Osaka. A sartorial trailblazer within the world of tennis—and a four-time Grand Slam winner, lest we forget—Osaka’s tenacity on the court is matched only by her keen eye for style. A self-professed fan of Rei Kawakubo, Kerby-Jean Raymond at Pyer Moss, and, of course, Nicolas Ghesquière’s designs for Louis Vuitton, for whom she is now an ambassador, Osaka can serve a red carpet look just as effortlessly as she can serve a match point.
TENNIS
wmagazine.com

Gabrielle Union Spent Her Anniversary Dinner In Valentino Haute Couture

Happy anniversary to one of the hottest couples in Hollywood. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade celebrated their seventh anniversary in Paris, the City of Love, and once again, their style was the epitome of perfection. Do you hear that sound? That’s the synth intro to Berlin’s “Take My Breathe Away,” because that’s exactly how you’ll feel when you see Union’s marvelous Valentino gown.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raquel Welch
Person
Paloma Elsesser
Person
Michael Kors
Person
Ava Gardner
Person
Audrey Hepburn
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Addison Rae
PopSugar

Jasmine Tookes's Zuhair Murad Wedding Dress Is Inspired by Grace Kelly's 1956 Bridal Gown

Former Victoria's Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes got married to her partner, Snapchat executive Juan David Borrero, at a beautiful garden ceremony in Borrero's home country of Ecuador. Tookes wore a breathtaking custom wedding dress designed by Zuhair Murad that was inspired by Grace Kelly's Helen Rose bridal look from her 1956 wedding to Rainier III, Prince of Monaco.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Fashion Week#American Fashion#Nobu Malibu#Resurrection Vintage
Footwear News

Billie Eilish Does Pin-Up Glamour in a Classic Ball Gown & Jimmy Choo Heels at 2021 Met Gala

Billie Eilish was a true red carpet standout at the 2021 Met Gala. The “Bad Guy” musician, who is the youngest co-chair ever for the event, stepped out in a custom gown by Oscar de la Renta. The layered tulle creation included sheer nude tones within a voluminous skirt with a 15-foot-long train. Eilish’s gown also included a cinched bustier top and flared off-the-shoulder sleeves, inspired by Marilyn Monroe’s outfits from the 1950s. She accessorized with numerous sparkling bracelets and rings. While unexpected, the look also coordinated with her recent aesthetic shift for her second album, “Happier Than Ever,” which features vintage...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Rihanna Shut Down the Met Gala Red Carpet In Over-the-Top Balenciaga Couture

It was the date night to end them all. After a red carpet that spanned hours and countless celebs at the 2021 Met Gala, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky made a fashionably-late arrival to close out the ever-expanding party celebrating the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute and its return to the an in-person soiree, feting the museum’s new exhibition, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” As was rumored earlier in the day, the music artist, entrepreneur and unofficial Met Gala deity arrived in a look from Balenciaga’s fall ’21 couture collection, a voluminous taffeta frock in black with a ruffled hood...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
UPI News

Met Gala 2021 to livestream through Vogue

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- The 2021 Met Gala will be livestreamed exclusively through Vogue when it takes place on Sept. 13. Keke Palmer and Ilana Glazer are hosting Vogue's livestream, which can be viewed through the fashion magazine's official website starting at 5:30 p.m. EDT. Palmer and Glazer will interview...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Met Gala 2021 best-dressed celebrities: Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and more

The 2021 Met Gala came and went in a star-spangled blur. Best-dressed regular Sarah Jessica Parker wasn’t there; neither was Beyoncé. But stars aplenty still climbed those famous Metropolitan Museum steps for the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”-themed fête, dressed in their finest patriotic fashions. Below, the most memorable looks from Monday night’s red carpet.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
ETOnline.com

Newly-Engaged Kate Hudson Is Pretty in Pink at 2021 Met Gala

The 42-year-old actress stunned as she arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday for the extravagant event, just hours after announcing her engagement. For fashion's biggest night, Hudson wore a light pink bralette with a matching skirt and stunning feathered coat by Michael Kors. She also rocked exquisite jewels by Lorraine and Giuseppe Zanotti heels.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POPSUGAR

I Need a Telescope to See All the "Celestial Crystals" on Anok Yai's Met Gala Gown

The 2019 Met Gala's "Camp" theme still had a prominent influence on many of this year's attendees, but many of those who understood the 2021 Met Gala's "In America" assignment took inspiration from some of history's most influential stars. Much like Yara Shahidi showing up in a head-to-toe Dior outfit inspired by Josephine Baker, model Anok Yai also gave a nod to the 1920s entertainer and civil rights activist. Channeling pique "Old Hollywood" glam, Anok posed on the Costume Institute steps in a figure-hugging Oscar de La Renta dress from the Spring 2022 collection. While Anok and Yara's outfits couldn't have been more different, both paid an honorable tribute to the Jazz Age star.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

8K+
Followers
15K+
Post
439K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy