Top five worst free agent signings in Lightning history

The Tampa Bay Lightning have been fortunate to have multiple cornerstone pieces to build a competitive team around over much of their history. Over the last 20 years, the franchise has had marquee forwards to construct a roster behind, some through the draft, while others were brought in through the free-agent market. The era of Martin St. Louis, Vinny Lecavalier, and Brad Richards laid the groundwork for a cup contender that would eventually turn into Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, and Brayden Point, among others upfront.