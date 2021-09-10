CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Put Kitchen Scraps and Landscape Trimmings to Work in the Garden

By Melinda Myers
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConvert landscape and garden trimmings into valuable compost. Incorporate this soil amendment into garden soil to improve drainage in clay soil and increase water-holding ability in fast-draining sandy soils. It also promotes healthy plant growth more resistant to insect and disease problems and keeps plant-based kitchen scraps and garden waste out of landfills.

