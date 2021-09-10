Prepare Yourself for a Stronger Economy
With major indexes slowing down in the first few days of September, there is a certain amount of pessimism in the air. This is partly because of a kind of superstition that September will be a bad time for stocks, supported by reasons ranging from vacationing investors resuming trade to mutual funds closing losing positions before their year ends. But as has been seen in the case of the S&P 500, over a 25-year period, the average return for the month is -0.4%, with the median return being positive.www.zacks.com
Comments / 0