CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Prepare Yourself for a Stronger Economy

Zacks.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith major indexes slowing down in the first few days of September, there is a certain amount of pessimism in the air. This is partly because of a kind of superstition that September will be a bad time for stocks, supported by reasons ranging from vacationing investors resuming trade to mutual funds closing losing positions before their year ends. But as has been seen in the case of the S&P 500, over a 25-year period, the average return for the month is -0.4%, with the median return being positive.

www.zacks.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

The stock market is afraid again. Here's what that means for your investments

New York (CNN Business) — It's been a wobbly week on Wall Street and CNN Business' Fear and Greed Index is flashing "Fear." The stock market is in a weird place. It has fallen in most of the trading sessions this month. The S&P 500 (SPX), which is the broadest measure of the US stock market, only has four higher closes this month, and one of those was more or less flat. Meanwhile, the Fear & Greed Index is sitting at 37, which signals fear.
STOCKS
money.com

Investors Finally Think the Stock Market Is About to Fall

If you want to hear an optimistic outlook for the stock market right now, don't ask investors. Investors' expectations that stock prices will rise over the next six months dropped 16.4 percentage points this week to 22.4%. That's the lowest level of bullish sentiment since the heart of the pandemic in July 2020 and far below the historical average low of 28%, according to the latest American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) sentiment survey.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Industries#Mutual Funds#Fed#House#Ism#Pmi#Amon
The Motley Fool

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

It doesn't take a boatload of money to build wealth on Wall Street, especially if you own innovative stocks. For nearly 18 months, investors have enjoyed a historic rally. Since bottoming out on March 23, 2020, the benchmark S&P 500 has more than doubled in value. Considering that most bear market bounce-back rallies feature wild swings in both directions, this has truly been something special for patient investors.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Invest in These Hedge Volatility ETFs to Protect Your Portfolio

Wall Street is currently playing a tug-of-war between bulls and bears. The wider spread of COVID-19 vaccines, a greater vaccination push, improving economic growth, an expanded stimulus and the resumption of corporate earnings growth have been powering the bulls. The latest batch of data also painted an upbeat picture of U.S. consumers.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Stocks Poised For Record Gains On Record Growth And Stimulus

With the economy set for historic growth this year, and stocks poised to soar, this is one of those times in the market that people will look back on either with great excitement for taking full advantage of it, or with utter regret for missing out on an opportunity of a lifetime.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Zacks.com

New Strong Buy Stocks for September 17th

CMC - Free Report) : This manufacturer, recycler, and fabricator of steel and metal products, and related materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days. Commercial Metals Company Price and Consensus. Commercial Metals Company price-consensus-chart | Commercial Metals Company...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

4 Gas Distribution Stocks to Watch Amid Weak Near-Term Prospects

Demand for natural gas in 2021 is likely to drop per the latest report by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (“EIA”) but we expect the benefits of natural gas usage to continue to drive stocks in the Zacks Utility Gas Distribution industry. Despite the uncertainty caused by the Delta variant, we expect demand for natural gas to recover as we gradually move toward 2022, with vaccines being systematically administered in the United States and an increase in industrial and commercial activities. These distribution companies offer services to transport natural gas from the region of production to millions of consumers across the United States.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Zacks.com

Forget Bubble Fear: Bet on Housing ETFs

The U.S. housing market has been in the pink over the past few months despite the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The favorable operating backdrop and upbeat earnings have been propelling the space. The sales scenario has been robust. Existing homes account for the majority of home sales in the United States.
REAL ESTATE
Zacks.com

Will China ETFs Feel the Heat of Weak Economic Data?

The world’s second-largest economy continues to see a streak of disappointing economic data for August. According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), industrial production increased 5.3% year over year in August (seeing the weakest pace since July 2020), comparing unfavorably with the 6.4% increase in July. The metric also lagged analysts’ forecast of a 5.8% rise, per a Reuters article. China’s retail sales rose 2.5% year over year in August, lagging the forecast of 7% growth (according to a Reuters article).
BUSINESS
Zacks.com

Cathie Wood Projects Market Rotation to Growth: ETFs to Play

Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood, who has a huge-fan following in the investment world for her stock picking skills, has again emphasized on her prediction that a slowdown in the economic growth in the United States will provide strength to growth stocks. In this regard, she said that "We do believe that the market will start rotating back toward growth and innovation,” per a Reuters article.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Will ETFs Suffer as US Industrial Output Falls in August?

The latest update on U.S. industrial output looks disappointing as the damages from Hurricane Ida and the ongoing health crisis took a toll on the metric. The consistent crunch in raw material supplies and labor as a result of the pandemic has been a serious concern. Per the Fed’s recently-released data, total industrial production rose 0.4% in August against an increase of 0.8% in July.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

The Case for Investing In Dividend Paying Stocks

We will soon be entering what is likely to be a really strong holiday season, and now would probably be a good time to jump into action. So you may be wondering why I’m talking about this kind of boring all-seasons value-based strategy. For one thing, a boring strategy is...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Top 6 Small Hidden Gems That Have Surged in the Past Month

Volatility has showed up again on Wall Street after an impressive rally in the first eight months of the year. Month to date, the three major large-cap-centric indexes — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite — are in negative territory. The small-cap-specific indexes — the Russell 2000 and the S&P 600 — have dropped 1.7% and 2.4%, respectively, month to date.
SMALL BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy