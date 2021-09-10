CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Anthony Gargano Show 9-10-21

Cover picture for the articleToday on the Anthony Gargano show, IT’S HERE!! FOOTBALL FRIDAY!! The start of the Eagles season is right around the corner and we are getting ready for Sunday. Breaking down all things Birds and doing little something different on Friday’s and asking our friends if there is a lock Prop Drop you would place on any Sunday game? (00:00-1:04:56) Zack Berman, from the Athletic, joins the show giving his insight for Sunday (1:04:56-1:22:33). More of your calls (1:22:33-1:47:39). We took a pause for Coach Siranni’s press conference (1:47:39-1:57:41). The rest of your calls for the rest of the show and Anthony & Choonis’ picks to wrap up this Football Friday (1:57:41-2:51:49)

975thefanatic.com

The Fanatic Postgame Show 9-12-2021

Andrew and Jamie react to the dominant 32-6 Eagles win over the Falcons. Tim McManus joins the show as well to discuss what he learned from the big win.
NFL
985thesportshub.com

Matt Dolloff joins the show – 9/10/21

Matt Dolloff of 985thesportshub.com joins the show to hit on all things Patriots as they get set to open the season on Sunday!
NFL
975thefanatic.com

Day After Digestion – Eagles Dominate Falcons In Atlanta

Throughout this Eagles season, the day after games will be marked by “Day After Digestion”s: 5 in depth observations on the team’s performance on Sunday (or Monday, or Thursday). Sometimes you need some time to sleep on a game, re-watch some plays, and get a better feel for how the birds actually played rather than what we felt immediately after the game. Thankfully for Eagles fans, their week 1 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons didn’t require any sleeping on. Nick Sirianni’s first game as a head coach in the NFL was not flawless, but it was about all you could ask for given the circumstances. Here are some of the key things that contributed to Sirianni and the Eagles opening day win yesterday, and some other takeaways from the opener:
NFL

