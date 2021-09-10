The Anthony Gargano Show 9-10-21

Today on the Anthony Gargano show, IT’S HERE!! FOOTBALL FRIDAY!! The start of the Eagles season is right around the corner and we are getting ready for Sunday. Breaking down all things Birds and doing little something different on Friday’s and asking our friends if there is a lock Prop Drop you would place on any Sunday game? (00:00-1:04:56) Zack Berman, from the Athletic, joins the show giving his insight for Sunday (1:04:56-1:22:33). More of your calls (1:22:33-1:47:39). We took a pause for Coach Siranni’s press conference (1:47:39-1:57:41). The rest of your calls for the rest of the show and Anthony & Choonis’ picks to wrap up this Football Friday (1:57:41-2:51:49)