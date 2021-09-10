How Justin Jefferson Can Climb to a Top 5 WR

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Most likely to be this year’s Justin Jefferson: DeVonta Smith. What a rookie year it was for Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings in 2020. Jefferson finished last season with 88 receptions, a rookie record of 1,400 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns. The LSU product would conclude the 2020 season as WR6 in half-PPR formats and would be on a lot of championship teams in fantasy football. Jefferson’s ability to come into the NFL and dominate the way he did is extremely rare, hence why he was able to set a new mark for receiving yards by a rookie wideout. So to expect a rookie wide receiver to do something close to what Jefferson did last year is extremely naïve. But if there was one rookie wide receiver who is best positioned to come close to what Jefferson did, it’s DeVonta Smith. Smith was selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles just after winning the Heisman Trophy. Smith has been a popular player to talk about due to his atypical size at wide receiver. While Smith stands at six feet tall, he weighs 170 pounds, causing some to be concerned with his durability at the next level. Despite the doubts people have about his size, Smith is a speedy wide receiver that is going to immediately be the No. 1 wide receiver on the Eagles.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO