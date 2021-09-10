How Justin Jefferson Can Climb to a Top 5 WR
It was a dream rookie season for Justin Jefferson. Despite not initially being named the starter opposite Adam Thielen. It wasn’t long before Jefferson was making his mark on the National Football League. His breakout came in week 3 vs. the Tennessee Titans hauling in 7 catches for 175 yards and a touchdown. The LSU alumnus never looked back as he broke Anquan Boldin’s (1377 yards) rookie receiving yards record. Amassing an impressive 1400 yards, which was also the 4th most in the entire league. He’s already being mentioned in the same breath as the top guys at the position. That’s not enough for Jefferson, who is on record as saying he wants to be the best Wide Reciever in football.vikingsterritory.com
